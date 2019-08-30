The latest Cavalia project unveiled: Illumi — A Dazzling World of Lights

Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx, Laval Mayor Marc Demers, and Cavalia Founder and Artistic director Normand Latourelle, joined forces August 20 at the Cavalia headquarters to unveil the project Illumi – A Dazzling World of Lights.
Cavalia’s headquarters was plunged into darkness as guests wandered through the glow of several light structures that will make up Illumi. Latourelle presented the scale mock-up of the project, which will be built in Laval on a site measuring 50,600-square metres, an area equivalent to 30 hockey rinks.
“Illumi is an incredible adventure that will bring new colour and vitality to the Holiday Season and attract visitors from all over the world to Québec. Illumi is an opportunity to get together with loved ones and share a magical and dazzling experience,” explained Latourelle.
As darkness falls, Illumi ignites the night with more than 10 million brilliant lights, the largest multimedia sound and light show on the planet. The inaugural edition of this night-time outdoor event, a magical, captivating and extraordinary journey created from thousands of colourful light structures, will be open from November 1, 2019 to January 5, 2020, on the Cavalia site at the intersection of Highway 15 and Saint- Martin Boulevard.
Tickets are now on sale at illumi.com
$2.2 MILLION IN FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE
Minister Proulx announced a $2 million subsidy for the Illumi project as part of the Quebec government’s efforts to develop event tourism and promote Quebec products in order to stand out from the international competition. The project has also received $200,000 in support provided in equal shares by the Ministry of Tourism and Tourisme Laval. These investments will stimulate the regional economy, attract more visitors and augment Laval’s tourism revenues.
“In a little under two decades, Cavalia has risen to become one of the foremost ambassadors worldwide of our culture and know-how. Year after year, this innovative company has delighted millions of spectators from all over the world. With this new production, I am convinced that the Cavalia team will dazzle visitors from at home and abroad as only it can. Your government is indeed proud to support this initiative, which is enriching our tourism offerings by proposing an extraordinary winter experience. This vast project will assuredly raise Quebec’s profile abroad and, more than ever, position it as an essential, world-class destination, thereby engendering significant economic spinoff,” Ms. Proulx noted.
“This unique event will wonderfully complement the winter touristic offer in the Greater Montreal region. We are enthusiastically welcoming this new multimedia creation in the heart of downtown Laval for the next five years. Once again, the spirit of cooperation, engagement and determination of stakeholders from Laval’s tourism industry highlight our commitment to develop, together, rallying projects that will benefit the region,” said Geneviève Roy, president and CEO of Tourisme Laval.
IN LAVAL FOR THE NEXT FIVE YEARS
Laval Mayor Marc Demers announced the signing of an agreement to hold the unique and world-class Illumi production in downtown Laval, giving the city much greater visibility in Quebec, Canada and around the world for several years to come.
“I am very happy to have Cavalia returning to our city with a new, unique, world-class artistic concept that will make Laval shine. We have entered into an agreement for the production of this event, with an investment of $750,000 over five years that will generate major economic benefits for Laval and for Quebec as a whole. This event will also make it possible to support over 120 jobs, most of which will be right here in Laval. We believe that with Illumi, we will continue to rank as a choice tourist destination. I am so pleased with the Government of Quebec's decision to invest $2 million in this project which promises to be a truly wonderful experience, in the heart of Laval's urban environment,” noted Mr. Demers.
CITÉ DE LA SANTÉ FOUNDATION
Illumi is partnering with the Fondation Cité de la Santé de Laval to support their annual fundraising efforts. Fifty percent of the ticket sales in the first week of Illumi will go to the health care foundation.
“This generous offer from Mr. Latourelle will allow the Foundation, between November 3 and November 10, to stress the urgent needs in our community and the actions taken by the CISSS de Laval to improve the quality of care and social services in the region,” said Louis Gaudreau, chair of the Board of Directors of the Fondation Cité de la Santé.
ILLUMI – A DAZZLING WORLD OF LIGHTS
Kids and grown-ups alike will be spellbound as they walk through Illumi at their own pace and discover marvelous worlds along the way. Each colorful universe is inspired by cultures from around the globe and come from that purest source of imagination; the child within. Illumi is a journey through eight fantastical worlds that create an unforgettable and breathtaking experience, made all the more wonderful by being shared with loved ones. Illumi is also a Christmas Market; a gathering of merchants, craftspeople and gourmet delights grouped around a gigantic tree of sparkling lights.
AND THE HORSES?
Cavalia is known worldwide for its outstanding artistic projects and is presenting this all-new creative venture as a magnificent waking dream. Although horses were the focal point of Cavalia’s productions until now, millions of lights steal the show in Illumi.
Tickets for Illumi – A Dazzling World of Lights can be purchased at www.illumi.com or by calling 1-866-999-8111.
