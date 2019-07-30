Rising Australian pop/rap/electro artist Mallrat aka Grace Shaw will be performing at Osheaga on August 4th. She recently completed tours with Maggie Rogers and Post Malone and this date is part of her headlining North American tour. As well, Montreal-based, JUNO nominated alternative/indie-folk collective The Franklin Electric will also be performing on August 4th. The Franklin Electric have a brand new EP, titled In Your Head dropping just ahead of the festival on August 2nd.
The Franklin Electric
The Franklin Electric is a Montreal based JUNO nominated alternative/indie-folk collective, formed by vocalist and frontman Jon Matte. Their forthcoming EP titled In Your Head releasing August 2 is a conceptual project about love, vulnerability and re-connecting with life/ourselves.
Mallrat
With the release of Mallrat's highly anticipated sophomore EP In The Sky (out now via Nettwerk Records), her refreshingly honest observations of day-to-day life, her relatable and confessional lyrics, and her penchant for writing sticky melodies that you just can’t shake have all shaped Mallrat into the kind of artist that is perfectly positioned to be Australia’s next big name in pop music. Having garnered attention from a diverse range of outlets, such as The New York Times, NPR, PAPER, Pigeons and Planes, Stereogum, and more, it’s quickly becoming apparent that 2019 is the Year of the Mallrat.
—Nettwerk Music Group
—AB
