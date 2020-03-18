Sugar Sammy's You're Gonna Rire show on Facebook Live Wed. March 18 at 9 p.m.

Here’s something to do tonight at 9 pm. — if you’re reading this on Wed. March 18. Stay home and watch Sugar Sammy’s You’re Gonna Rire show, filmed at Montreal’s Olympia Theatre, with Sugar Sammy commenting live on Facebook.
Sugar Sammy's legendary bilingual show broke new ground in Quebec by uniting both solitudes under one roof. The unprecedented success of this bold new show sparked many heated debates in the media, turning it into a cultural phenomenon. A show that simply transcended comedy and marked Quebec’s cultural fabric in a profound way. A must see, if you're from La Belle Province.
—LLG
—AB
