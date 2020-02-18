Sooner or Later: Ciné Gael Montréal’s next film on Feb. 21

Ciné Gael Montréal is the largest annual Irish film series in North America and is held each spring at Concordia University with the collaboration of the university’s School of Canadian Irish Studies. The next film, Sooner or Later, will be screened Friday, February 21, 2020 at 7:15 pm at Concordia University’s J.A. De Sève Cinéma. Irish director and writer Luke Morgan will be on hand by Skype after the screening to answer questions from the audience!
A couple of elderly lovers, Thaddeus and Sally, are fed up with the nursing home where they spend their days and run off for a weekend on the Irish west coast with the intention to end their lives there. Alice follows her grandfather's invitation to visit him there, unaware of his plans — until arrives in the post, with Thaddeus and Sally's names on it.
Check out the website for a trailer of the film and to see what else Ciné Gael Montréal has in store for film lovers in Montreal this year.
—https://cinegaelmontreal.com/
—Ciné Gael
—AB
