Shtreiml to showcase their newest material at the Dorshei Emet in Hampstead

It has been 18 years since the band Shtreiml was established in Montreal, offering a high-octane mix of not-so-traditional Eastern-European, Jewish and Turkish music. On Saturday, Feb. 8 (8 p.m.) they will premiere the numbers that will appear on their soon-to-be-released new CD at the Dorshei Emet Synagogue in Hampstead.
“This will mark our fifth album,” said bandleader Jason Rosenblatt. “It’s a project of 12 new compositions which I’ve written over the past two years or so.”
Rosenblatt is joined by Tevet Sela (sax), Rachel Lemisch (trombone), Thierry Arsenault (drums) and Josh Fink (Bass). The group has performed at numerous venues and festivals internationally and has been nominated for a Canadian Folk Music Award for Best World Music Group. Shtreiml steps into the role of featured performers this year for Dorshei Emet’s annual Shabbat Shira Concert series. For the last eight years or so, these concerts have showcased a variety of new cutting edge Jewish music that, while respecting tradition, still managed to push the boundaries.
“Our music is influenced by klezmer and traditional Sephardic music, and pays tribute to those centuries old art forms, but definitely contains elements that might be considered unexpected. We incorporate jazz, rock, modern classical elements and a lot of improvisation into our playing,” said Rosenblatt.
Shtreiml will perform at Maison de la Culture Ahuntsic on April 2 for their official album release.
Dorshei Emet is located at 18 Cleve Road in Hampstead. For tickets log on to shtreiml-at-dorshei.eventbrite.ca, call 514-496-9400 or purchase at the door.
