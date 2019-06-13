Cineplex Events and Trafalgar Releasing announced on June 11 that RUSH: Cinema Strangiato 2019 is coming to Cineplex theatres across Canada for a special, limited theatrical engagement to coincide with the worldwide release on Wednesday, August 21. Cinema Strangiato is hailed as the first "Annual Exercise in Fan Indulgence" as it sees the Holy Trinity of Rock return to the big screen, bringing RUSH fans together in movie theatres worldwide.
In partnership with Concord Music Group and Anthem Entertainment, RUSH: Cinema Strangiato 2019 will feature a special look inside some of the most powerful performances from R40 LIVE, the band’s 2015 tour and album of the same name.
Since forming in 1968, Rush has become one of the world’s most-popular progressive rock bands. Between its debut album in 1974 and its final large-scale tour in 2015, the band has sold more than 40 million albums around the world, earning 24 gold, 14 platinum and three multi-platinum albums.
The theatrical film experience is set to include top RUSH songs, such as “Closer to the Heart", "Subdivisions", "Tom Sawyer" and more, as well as unreleased backstage moments and candid footage previously left on the cutting room floor. The release also includes unseen soundcheck performances of the fan-favorite "Jacob's Ladder,” and exclusive new interviews with Tom Morello, Billy Corgan, Taylor Hawkins, producer Nick Raskulinecz, violinist Jonathan Dinklage and more.
As a special bonus, fans will get a glimpse into the madness and passion that went into the making of Geddy Lee's new book, Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book of Bass - featuring a brand-new interview from the RUSH frontman himself.
“I’m excited for fans to see some new clips from our R40 tour but also a peek behind the scenes of making the Big Beautiful Book of Bass,” said Geddy Lee.
The news of RUSH: Cinema Strangiato 2019 follows other recently announced upcoming music releases from Trafalgar Releasing, including The Cure: Anniversary 1978-2018 Live in Hyde Park London directed by longtime collaborator Tim Pope, the first worldwide outing for the ninth Grateful Dead Annual Meet-up at the Movies, hit Tribeca Film Festival music documentary Between Me and My Mindfeaturing Phish frontman Trey Anastasio, and the latest film from Roger Waters based on the US + THEM World Tour. Other recent music releases from Trafalgar Releasing have included The Music Center presents Joni 75: A Birthday Celebration, Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams, Burn the Stage: the Movie, Muse Drones World Tour and Distant Sky: Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds Live in Copenhagen.
Kymberli Frueh, SVP for Acquisitions at Trafalgar Releasing, added: "Trafalgar Releasing is thrilled to bring Rush: Cinema Strangiato 2019 to theatres around the globe for the first of what we’re hoping will become an annual event, bringing fans together to experience a celebration of one of the world's most popular rock bands."
The event will be screened in theatres around the world, including Cineplex theatres across Canada on Wednesday, August 21. Showtimes and ticketing information will be available beginning June 20 onCineplex.com/Events.
- Global theatrical release date: Wednesday, August 21, 2019
