Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction closes the 5th edition of Film Noir au Canal Sun. Aug. 18 at St. Patrick’s Square

For this final act of the 2019 season, Film Noir au Canal presents Pulp Fiction (1994), the cult film starring Uma Thurman, John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson and Bruce Willis in memorable roles. The winner of the Palme d’Or at the 1994 Cannes Film Festival, this American masterpiece written and directed by Quentin Tarantino will screen this Sunday, August 18 at St. Patrick’s Square.
Starting at 6:30 p.m., film lovers are invited to attend a unique musical performance by the band Grindhouse Collective, who will treat those in attendance to covers of tracks from the iconic Tarantino movie soundtracks.
It will be followed by a presentation of the film by Helen Faradji, a film noir expert. After writing a thesis devoted to the Coen brothers and Quentin Tarantino published by Éditions Le Quartanier, Faradji became a film critic for various outlets. She is now a critic and webmaster for the film section of Radio-Canada’s website.
At dusk, at about 8:15 p.m., the hit neo noir Pulp Fiction will be presented in its original English version. Admission is free; any voluntary contributions will be gladly accepted.
It’s in a festive atmosphere and surrounded by an exceptional buzz that this 5th edition of the festival took place. The 2019 season was particularly popular, attracting a record audience of 2,000 people over five screenings. Against a crime film backdrop and in a jazzy atmosphere, cinephiles discovered or rediscovered this summer: Psycho (Alfred Hitchcock), Casque d’or (Jacques Becker), The Killers (Robert Siodmak), Quai des orfèvres (Henri-Georges Clouzot), and for the first time at the festival, a neo noir from Quebec, Roche Papier Ciseaux, with director Yan Lanouette Turgeon in attendance.
Film Noir au Canal is presented thanks to financial support from W. Maxwell Agendas, the Sud-Ouest borough, the Conseil des arts de Montréal, and the Caisse Desjardins du Sud-Ouest de Montréal.
— Film Noir au Canal
— AB
