Prince and the Revolution 1985 concert will stream on YouTube for three days

The Prince estate will stream Prince and the Revolution: Live across three days on YouTube, starting Thursday, May 14, at 8 p.m. ET. The concert took place on March 30, 1985, at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York, said Rolling Stone Magazine as well as various sources.
It marks the first concert footage Prince released, on home video that same year. It will stream digitally for the first time May 15.
The performance features members of the Revolution, including drummer Bobby Z, guitarist Wendy Melvoin, keyboardists Lisa Coleman and Matt Fink, and others. Bobby Z will partake in a Q&A session an hour before the premiere.
Viewer donations will go directly toward the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Google will match donations up to $5 million.
On Monday, Prince’s former backing band the New Generation mapped a U.S. tour for the fall, and SiriusXM recently announced a Prince Channel for a limited run starting May 1st, alongside channels featuring Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie, and others.
Prince and the Revolution: Live Track List
- 1. Let’s Go Crazy (6:03)
- 2. Delirious (2:51)
- 3. 1999 (5:51)
- 4. Little Red Corvette (3:39)
- 5. Take Me With U (4:57)
- 6. Yankee Doodle Dandy (3:53)
- 7. Do Me Baby (4:51)
- 8. Irresistible Bitch (1:56)
- 9. Possessed (4:25)
- 10. How Come You Don’t Call Me Anymore (7:19)
- 11. Let’s Pretend We’re Married (2:11)
- 12. International Lover (2:01)
- 13. God (7:46)
- 14. Computer Blue (4:15)
- 15. Darling Nikki (3:30)
- 16. The Beautiful Ones (6:50)
- 17. When Doves Cry (9:29)
- 18. I Would Die 4 U (3:27)
- 19. Baby I’m a Star (10:57)
- 20. Purple Rain (19:26)
— Angie Martoccio
— Rolling Stone Magazine
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.