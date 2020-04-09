Piknic Électronik delays its 2020 season opening

In an April 8 statement, Piknic Électronik announced the delay of its 2020 season opening — previously scheduled for May 17 through September 27 — due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Montreal cultural summer season event said it will abide by the orders put out by health officials and the city of Montreal, regarding the cancelation of all events on city territory until July 2.
The statement said that Piknic Électronik’s flexible, weekly schedule will, however, allows it to prepare for a rapid return, as soon as prohibitions are lifted.
“For the first time in 18 years, Piknic Électronik will be unable to mark the beginning of Montreal’s cultural summer season, and it’s with heavy hearts but also with the best interests of all in mind, that we are announcing the delay of the season opening. We take the safety and health of our team, our community, our partners, and our suppliers extremely seriously,” noted Pascal Lefebvre, president and cofounder of Multicolore. “One thing’s for certain: our team is entirely dedicated to the collective work that will allow us to emerge from this crisis, and we’re working to find creative and innovative solutions in anticipation of the time when we will finally be able to offer the events our community is so ardently awaiting.”
Organizers are closely following the situation to ensure that the season opening will take place under the most hygienic conditions possible, as soon as public authorities allow it. Several scenarios are currently being considered, each involving changes to the form and content of the season’s Sunday get-togethers, with a notable emphasis on local talent. The unique and adaptable formula that has made Piknic Électronik a success at home and abroad, will undoubtedly be up to the task of adapting to our new reality.
The culture industry has taken a massive hit since the very beginning of this emergency. “We are living through an unprecedented crisis and are navigating through uncharted waters regarding the future of festivals and cultural events, in Quebec and around the world. We are closely collaborating with all stakeholders in the event and tourism spaces, as well as with representatives from all levels of government, in order to ensure the survival of our industry and our events” says Nicolas Cournoyer, VP of public affairs and social responsibility.
