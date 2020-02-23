Parc at Midnight is back Feb. 28 with Oscar-winner Parasite — Black and White

The Parc at Midnight cycle is back in 2020 with even more diverse programming at Cinéma du Parc — a series of nocturnal screenings in the great tradition of the famous rep-house “midnight movies” of the ’70s. This new cycle will be staggered every Friday and Saturday evening at 11:30 p.m. from the end of February to the end of April, plus a repeat screening on Sunday afternoon at 2:30 p.m.
Starting things off on Friday, February 28 at 11:30 p.m. as a Quebec premiere, are three screenings of the recent Oscar-winner Parasite — Black and White (the special black-and-white version, supervised by the director himself).
That’s just the first of the nine feature films from around the globe that make up the new crop of Parc at Midnight. A joyful mix of classics (2001: A Space Odyssey and Ringu), cult films (Donnie Darko: The Director's Cut And The House By The Cemetery), films rarely screened or effectively unavailable in physical format (Tokyo! Holy Motors And Dogtooth), and even a recent production, already cult, (Cats) are all part of this wildly diverse selection.
“Launched in 2017, this section was surprisingly successful, and the public response was so enthusiastic that we had to repeat the experience in 2020, but trying new avenues, notably by merging genre films and auteur films in the same cycle,” says Jean-François Lamarche, Director of Programming at Cinémas du Parc, Beaubien et du Musée.
PARC AT MIDNIGHT (in chronological order)
- 28-29 FEBRUARY-1 MARCH, Bong Joon-ho’s PARASITE - BLACK & WHITE
- MARCH 6-7-8 Tom Hooper’s CATS
- MARCH 13-14-15 Bong Joon-ho, Michel Gondry & Leos Carax’s TOKYO!
- MARCH 20-21-22 Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A SPACE ODYSSEY
- MARCH 27-28-29 Hideo Nakata’s RINGU
- APRIL 3-4-5 Leos Carax’s HOLY MOTORS
- APRIL 10-11-12 Yorgos Lanthimos’s DOGTOOTH
- APRIL 17-18-19 Richard Kelly’s DONNIE DARKO: THE DIRECTOR’S CUT
- APRIL 24-25-26 Lucio Fulci’s THE HOUSE BY THE CEMETERY
Finally, in addition to this new cycle of midnight films, the Cinéma du Parc is extremely proud to confirm exclusive screenings of the feature film THE LODGE by Severin Fiala & Veronika Franz, the duo who directed the intriguing and visceral GOODNIGHT MOMMY in 2014 Celebrated at Sundance 2019, Karlovy Vary International Film Festival 2019 and Fantasia International Film Festival, this production stars Richard Armitage, Riley Keough, and Alicia Silverstone. Playing from February 28, 2020.
—Cinéma du Parc
—AB
