The countdown is on! Osheaga is just a few days away, and excitement is reaching a fever pitch. This year, OSHEAGA Music and Arts Festival presented by Bell Alt TV in collaboration with Coors Light, is an experience not-to-be-missed at the newly renovated festival site at Espace 67 of Parc Jean-Drapeau, which is more spacious and comfortable than ever before. For this year’s edition, fans from all over the world are invited to #ExperienceOsheaga with all of the wonderful elements they know and love from the past editions… only better.
This year marks the return of the iconic side by side main stages with spectacular views of the Montreal skyline, plus 4 other custom stages spread around the island, including a newly designed Perrier Tree Stage, where festivalgoers can get an extraordinarily refreshing moment. This new stage is a European-style canopy stage with breathtaking decor that will soothe the soul. That soul-soothing will also be on the menu in the hammock zone, with comfort provided by Eno Hammocks in a shade-filled environment nestled in the woods, where festival goers can kick back, relax, and take a load off while preparing to catch another favourite act on stage! Even the festival site itself, which is only steps away from Jean-Drapeau metro, and only 15 minutes by public transit from downtown Montreal, is designed to maximize the OSHEAGA experience, all laid out here on the new site map.
ARTS
In addition to musical discovery, festival goers are invited to celebrate visual arts and the thriving Canadian scene with creative installations found all over the festival site!
This year’s OSHEAGA ARTS programming, under the creative direction of Fred Caron, will features large scale installations from Fred Caron (Montreal, QC), Sarah Givens (Montreal, QC), KWEST (Toronto, ON), Doody’s (Vancouver , BC), Stikky Peaches (Montreal, QC), Andrew Hem (Los Angeles) as well as live painting by local collective En Masse Pour Les Masses (Montreal, QC).
The return to the original festival site also marks the return of the OSHEAGA ARTS VILLAGE, providing festival goers with a refreshing change of pace to stage-hopping. Complete with cocktail bar and pinball arcade, the village will also provide a home to MUSIC ON PAPER 9, the 9th edition of the festival’s annual silkscreen printed music poster exhibit curated by Pat Hamou. Featuring works from some of the most respected visual artists in the world, including Simon Marchner (Munich, GE), Arno Kiss (Belgium), Luke Martin (Philadelphia, USA), Andrew Vastagh (Nashville, USA), Methan Studios (Atlanta, USA), Dan Stiles (Portland, USA), Ian Willams (Los Angeles, USA), Zoca Studio (Toronto, ON), Pat Hamou (Montreal, QC), Dalkhafine (Montreal, QC), Cheryl Voisine (Montreal, QC), John Vogl (Minneapolis, USA), and Whatisadam (Montreal, QC), festivalgoers can admire and even take home a little piece of OSHEAGA ARTS.
ACTIVITIES
From OSHEAGA PLAY powered by National Bank to the Coors Light Chill Zone, OSHEAGA and its sponsors promises a ton of fun activities for festival goers to enjoy as they travel from stage to stage.
OSHEAGA PLAY powered by National Bank is OSHEAGA’s free site-wide interactive playscape. Registered festival goers can get a bird’s eye view of the site and the Montreal skyline as they take a ride around the National Bank Ferris Wheel, or soar through the sky like a bird on the National Bank YOYO, all the while creating souvenir content, collecting points, winning exclusive prizes and much more!
Whether festival goers are looking to play and move, or to just kick back and unwind in the shade, there are tons of other fun and games to be discovered all over the festival site.
FOOD AND DRINK
Every year, OSHEAGA showcases a variety of different food vendors to suit all tastes. Our favorite food trucks, concession stands and restaurants from the greater Montreal area will be located throughout the festival site, offering up a wide variety of dishes and local specialties, including vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.
In addition, the 2nd edition of the YUL EAT Gardens will delight attendees with a full range of food and beverage options featuring pop-up restaurants from some local favourites. This gourmet haven offers signature dishes from Agrikol (Haitian cuisine), Venice (Californian cuisine), Street Monkeys (Cambodian tapas), Foodchain (fresh salads), and Grumman ‘78 (Mexican cuisine).
Festival goers can also quench their thirst for free, courtesy of National Bank, by filling up their reusable bottles at 1 of 14 new water-refill stations spread across the festival site. National Bank will also provide 9000 reusable water bottles, which can also be refilled at the National Bank water truck which holds up to 31,500 litres of water, the equivalent of over 57,000 bottles of water. By using the truck, instead of buying water bottles, everyone can feel good about helping keep OSHEAGA green.
OSHEAGA is an experience not to be missed, and this year, the experience is better than ever!!
— OSHEAGA
— AB
