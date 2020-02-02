Osheaga celebrates 15 years of music and magic: July 31 to Aug. 2

From July 31 to August 2, Bell Alt TV presents OSHEAGA Music and Arts Festival, in collaboration with Coors Light at Parc Jean Drapeau in Montreal. To celebrate 15 years of Canada’s premiere music and arts festival, OSHEAGA has put together an unbelievable lineup sure to please music fans of all stripes who have come to expect only the best from their festival experience.
OSHEAGA has built a solid reputation by offering local fans and passionate music lovers from all around the globe the kind of experience that lights up the human spirit with incredible live music and so much more. With over 100 acts booked to play in a beautiful setting (on an island in the middle of the St Lawrence River, overlooking the spectacular Montreal skyline), the festival offers exciting music, delectable food, delicious drinks, inspired visual arts, and a safe and eco-friendly environment within walking distance from one of the most culturally rich cities in the world.
Last year, the festival returned to its original, newly renovated site to the delight of fans who were quick to remark positively on the return of the iconic side-by-side main stages, activities, spectacular art installations and assorted culinary options.
The Foos are coming!!!
Dave Grohl and his band of merry musicians are playing the festival for the first time, and when they take the stage on Friday night, the entire audience will have no choice but to learn to fly because Foo Fighters music is the kind of soaring rock that literally lifts audiences off their feet. Grohl and company, who are celebrating 25 years of rocking stages, have not played Montreal since 2011, and this promises to be a big one for them with the charismatic frontman teasing a new album and a “crazy” 2020!
OSHEAGA will also bear witness to the full-on phenomenon that is Lizzo! The three-time Grammy winner brings her fire to Montreal on the Saturday night of the festival, and she will make sure the crowd is feeling good as hell!! Fans will have the opportunity to take in the now legendary live show of the performer Time Magazine has anointed as Entertainer of the Year, who is playing for the very first time in Quebec!
Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar returns to OSHEAGA on Sunday for another triumphant headline performance. In 2015, the hip-hop luminary moved the crowd with his lyrical prowess and high energy live show - since then he’s also received a PULITZER PRIZE for his 2017 album DAMN. That same year, he delivered a blistering set to a sold out crowd at the Bell Centre. The rap icon also has a new album on the horizon for 2020, so fans can expect to hear lots of new material.
As everyone knows, OSHEAGA isn’t just about the headliners - there is so much more and so many great acts to discover and see before they become headliners themselves. Acts like Brockhampton, a diverse rap big-band who are already having a stellar year so far! Fans of hip hop will also be stoked for French Montana, who was one of the favourites of Ile Soniq 2018 - his performance at OSHEAGA will surely prove unforgettable to his legion of fans!
Australian indie pop star Tones And I will get the crowd in a frenzy with her mega hit Dance Monkey, a song that has helped her earn over A BILLION streams online so far!!! Canadian singer, Jessie Reyez, winner of the 2018 Juno Award for Breakthrough Artist, will delight fans when she hits the stage after having to cancel last year due to illness, but she’s back and ready to prove why she is one of the brightest young stars to come out of Canada. Rex Orange County returns with his special blend of hip-hop, jazz, and bedroom pop, and his 2019 album Pony will certainly translate live beautifully - here’s hoping he brings the lushness! Legendary krautrockers Kraftwerk, visionary pioneers of electronic music, will be on hand to show the kids how it’s done. Recent Grammy winners Vampire Weekend, who sold out MTELUS in 1 hour, will dish out some classic fan favourites and surely material from their critically acclaimed 2019 album Father of the Bride.
Leon Bridges will bring the heavy soul, as will Brittany Howard (singer of Alabama Shakes) with her solo outing, a deeply personal statement exploding with experimental sounds and warm tones. Speaking of warm tones, Bon Iver will undoubtedly get the crowd singing along with his swelling melodies and acoustic flourishes on Sunday night. He hasn’t played Montreal since his 2011 show at Metropolis (now MTELUS) which was an unforgettable night for all in attendance.
A variety of local artists will also be on hand to represent some of the best that Montreal has to offer with performances ranging from from the likes of award-winning songstress Safia Nolin who bares her soul every time she takes the stage, to Geoffroy, who fuses incredibly personal songs with beautiful instrumentation and warm electro beats. There is so much more to see and do, as well!
