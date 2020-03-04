Donna Vivino has been on a Broadway stage since the age of eight, including roles as the original Young Cosette in Les Miserables and as Elphaba in Wicked. In January she joined the North American tour of the Tony Award winning musical Cats in one of the lead roles as Grizabella.
One of the biggest hits in theatrical history, Cats will be presented at the Place des Arts March 17 to 22 featuring new sound design, direction and choreography. The record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber has been seen by over 73 million people in over 30 countries and in 15 languages.
“Believe it or not I only got to see the show for my first time recently in Boston after I got the role,” Vivino told The Suburban. “I always loved the music, but seeing it live absolutely blew me away, from the dancing, lighting, singing and choreography. I said to myself, ‘Wow, I am in a really big show’ and my experience thus far has not indicated otherwise.”
Based on 'Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats' and other poems by T.S. Eliot, the musical introduces Grizabella, Rum Tum Tugger, Bustopher Jones, Rumpleteazer, Skimbleshanks and others Jellicle Cats in dance and song as they prepare for the Jellicle Ball when one of them will ascend to the mystical Heavyside Layer. Cats won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical,
Grizabella is a so-called “Glamour Cat.” Lonely and decrepit, she seeks acceptance from the other Jellicle cats but is initially ostracized. “My character gets to sing the most famous song form this musical, Memory. I have heard that there are people who come to see this show just for that song. I feel so honoured.”
Does Vivino like cats, as in felines? “Yes I have my own cat who is being well taken care of while I am on tour,” she says.
Not only that, but Vivino says she serves as an ambassador for an organization called Big Cat Rescue in Tampa. While researching for the role of Elphaba in Wicked she watched a documentary called “Earthlings” and felt no choice but to become an animal welfare activist and vegetarian. In Wicked, Elphaba crusades to save the rights of animals.
A New Jersey native, Vivino says that Montreal is one of her favorite cities and she visits here for leisure at least once a year.
Cats debuted on Broadway in 1982 and both the original London and Broadway cast recordings won Grammy Awards for Best Cast Album. It ran for 7,485 performances and 18 years at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre.
Production Manager Gregg De Manti says that a 13 member crew travels with the show and turns things over to the host team in what amounts to be a 10 hour setup. “Scenically,” he says, “you will see same components on the set as the original Broadway design"
There will be eight shows between March 17 and 22, including weekend matinees. For ticket information log on www.evenko.ca or call 514 842-2112.
