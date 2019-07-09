Montreal’s Just For Laughs Festival taps Anthony Jeselnik and Michael Che to host Galas

Just For Laughs, in association with Loto-Québec announced new artists added to this year’s Festival lineup. Comedian, writer, producer and podcaster, Anthony Jeselnik has found success on both television and the live stage. He currently hosts the weekly Comedy Central podcast The Jeselnik and Rosenthal Vanity Project opposite NFL Network analyst Gregg Rosenthal. He was the creator and star of Comedy Central’s The Jeselnik Offensive, and has written and appeared on many Comedy Central Roasts, most notably The Roast of Donald Trump and The Roast of Charlie Sheen.
He wrote for Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, and has performed on many late-night shows. Jeselnik received praise for his hour-long special Thoughts and Prayers, which was released by Netflix in 2015. In 2019, he released his latest one-hour comedy special, Fire in the Maternity Ward, on Netflix which received rave reviews and critical praise. He will next serve as host of the Comedy Central half-hour series Good Talk, which will premiere this Fall and will feature conversation, insight, and humor with well-known comics. The Anthony Jeselnik Gala will take place on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 7:00 PM, at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier at Place des Arts.
Having been named one of Rolling Stone’s “50 Funniest People,” Buzzfeed's "50 Hottest Men in Comedy," and Variety’s “Top 10 Comics To Watch,” Michael Che has established himself as one of the biggest comedy players working today. Che’s comedy uses humour to identify humanity in the most controversial actions. He applies street culture to world issues with a delivery that The New York Times describes as "a reflective, laid-back stage presence with jokes that draw as much from his city upbringing…as from blunt, insightful points that bring the abstract into focus.” Che is currently the co-anchor of Saturday Night Live’s iconic “Weekend Update” segment where he is also a co-head writer for the show. Prior to joining SNL, he was a correspondent on Comedy Central’s Emmy & Peabody Award-winning program The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. In 2016, he released his first hour-long stand-up special entitled Michael Che Matters on Netflix. Che has made numerous other television and film appearances. Most recently, he co-hosted the 70th Annual Primetime EMMY Awards on NBC. Che’s other appearances include Chris Rock’s Top Five, Comedy Central's hit series @midnight, and as a weekly cast member on Vh1’s Best Week Ever. Catch The Michael Che Gala will take place on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 9:45 PM, at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier at Place des Arts.
- JFL ComedyPRO adds ABC Presents Kenya Barris and Anthony Anderson: A Conversation about black-ish
- Pete Holmes, Ivan Decker, and Franchesca Ramsey to host various New Faces showcases
- OFF-JFL adds Fortune Feimster, Adam Cayton-Holland, Jay Pharoah, Chris Fleming, Benito Skinner, Fahim Anwar, Jak Knight and Jordan Temple, and Alonzo Bodden
- New Podcasts added to ComedyPRO including The 500 Podcast, Inside CONAN: An Important Hollywood Podcast, and The Patdown with Ms. Pat
- And… Craig Robinson and The Nasty Delicious returns to Montreal to jam out with the festival crowds in a free outdoor concert!
COMEDYPRO IN CONVERSATION
ABC Presents Kenya Barris and Anthony Anderson: A Conversation about black-ish. Join creator and executive producer, Kenya Barris and star and executive producer, Anthony Anderson as they discuss ABC’s critically-acclaimed hit comedy series black-ish. Funny, truthful and timely, the Peabody Award winning sitcom has bravely tackled contemporary issues with humor and heart; becoming one of the most popular and influential series on television along the way. Join us for a conversation with Kenya and Anthony about what inspired the series, how it has grown over the past five seasons, and what they have in store for the future. ABC presents Kenya Barris and Anthony Anderson: A Conversation about black-ish will take place on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 3:45pm, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Montreal.
HOSTS of NEW FACES ANNOUNCED
One of the “must see” showcases of the festival, New Faces returns this year with “must see” hosts!
Comedian, actor, and writer Pete Holmes will host New Faces Group 1 on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 7:00pm; and New Faces Group 2 at 9:30pm, both at Salle Ludger-Duvernay at Monument-National. Holmes will return to host New Faces: Unrepped on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 9:30pm, at Salle Ludger-Duvernay at Monument-National.
The inaugural New Faces: Canada will be hosted by comedian, writer and actor Ivan Decker on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 7:00pm at Salle Ludger-Duvernay at Monument-National.
Comedian, and YouTube personality Franchesca Ramsey will host the New Faces: Creators on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 12:30pm at the DoubleTree by Hilton Montreal, in the Grand Salon Opera.
OUTDOOR FREE CONCERT
Beginning as a stand-up comedian in Chicago, Craig Robinson first made his mark in the comedy circuit at the 1998 Just For Laughs Festival; and we’re delighted to welcome him back, this time to perform with his band, “The Nasty Delicious”! Robinson is best known for his role in NBC’s The Office, and movies including Knocked Up, This is the End, and The Hot Tub Time Machine Series. The Nasty Delicious formed in 2007, and has been rocking stages with Craig Robinson around the globe with their powerful fusion of electric funk, latin jazz, hard rock and soul. The members performing this evening include drummer Asa Watkins, guitarist David Sampson, bassist Brian Cockerham, saxophonists Lakecia Benjamin and Reggie Hines, trumpeter Wynston Byrd, and Craig's younger brother and music director/keyboardist Chris "Rob" Robinson. All the members of the band have their own creative projects, and have also toured and recorded with countless legendary artists, including Stevie Wonder, John Legend, Lauryn Hill, Chaka Khan, Beyonce, Maroon 5, Alicia Keys, Kanye West, Angie Stone, The Grateful Dead, Macy Gray, Anita Baker, and many, many more. The band has also been featured on Vh1's Hip Hop Honors, Last Comic Standing, The Office, the Just For Laughs Festival and on the Hot Tub Time Machine soundtrack. This free, outdoor concert by Craig Robinson & The Nasty Delicious will be taking place on Saturday, July 27 at 9:15 PM at the main stage on the outdoor festival site.
MORE PODCASTS RECORDED LIVE FROM MONTREAL
Recording live from Montreal this summer, The 500 Podcast with Josh Adam Meyers, and Starburns Audio presents The Patdown with Ms. Pat! Additionally, Mike Sweeney and Jessie Gaskell’s Inside CONAN: An Important Hollywood Podcast will be featured as part of An Afternoon with Earwolf.
TBS’ CONAN writers, Mike Sweeney and Jessie Gaskell, take you behind the pompadour with exclusive and extended versions of their favorite interviews and stand-up from the week in late night, as well as the stories behind them. Discover the origins of characters like Crooner Ghost Artie Kendall, and meet people-who-should-be-characters like Jordan Schlansky. Plus find out why the second floor at Team Coco gets all the best snacks and who’s leaving dirty dishes in Andy Richter’s sink. Each week Mike and Jessie share the best and spill the dirt on everything CONAN, because they’re pretty sure their boss isn’t going to listen anyway. Come see them record Inside CONAN: An Important Hollywood Podcast live on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 4:00pm, in the Ovation Room at the DoubleTree by Hilton Montreal.
The 500 Podcast with Josh Adam Meyers counts down Rolling Stone Magazine’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time with comedians, actors, and musicians. The 500 is the first Music Album Book Club representing the next decade of Josh’s life’s work, talking to creatives about the greatest recorded music in history. Bear witness to a live recording of Josh Adam Meyers’ The 500 Podcast on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 5:30pm, in the Ovation Room at the DoubleTree by Hilton Montreal.
Join Ms. Pat and her co-hosts Chris Spangle and Deon Curry as they bring their hit podcast The Patdown with Ms. Pat to JFL! After appearing on podcasts hosted by Joe Rogan, Marc Maron, Ari Shaffir, Tom Segura, and Eddie Ifft, Ms. Pat decided to start her own. She explains what it is like to appear on a podcast and have her career pop. Ms. Pat discusses her career in stand-up comedy, writing her autobiography Rabbit, and shooting her ex-boyfriend. Come see this podcast on Friday, July 26 at 5:30PM in the Inspiration Room at the DoubleTree by Hilton Montreal.
OFF-JFL’s NEWLY ADDED SHOWS
Fortune Feimster first made a name for herself as a performer and writer on E’s Chelsea Lately. She has since appeared on Idiotsitter, Mulaney, Glee, Two Broke Girls, Workaholics, Drunk History, @midnight, and Life in Pieces. Most notably recognized as series regular on NBC’s Champions, and as ‘Nurse Collette’ on Hulu’s The Mindy Project, she has performed stand-up on CONAN, Comedy Central’s @midnight, and has her own Comedy Central half hour special. Don’t miss Fortune Feimster when she performs on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 10:00pm, at Katacombes.
Adam Cayton-Holland is a national touring headliner who was named one of Esquire Magazine’s “25 Comics to Watch” and one of Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch”. He will be bringing his one-man show, Happy Place to JFL, which is loosely based off his memoir Tragedy Plus Time. Cayton-Holland was plugging away in the world of stand-up, steadily climbing the comedy ladder, when the unthinkable happened: his little sister Lydia killed herself. His best friend, his earliest collaborator, the funniest person he knew, gone in an instant and he quit stand-up. Through time, plenty of therapy, and constant soul-searching, eventually Adam was able to put one foot in front of the other, to find joy in comedy again. Never shying away from the tough subject matter of mental illness, depression and suicide, Happy Place is a darkly funny exploration of going through the unimaginable, and learning to find your sense of humor again. Funny, sad, touching and real, it is a refreshing and honest look at the way life throws bad at you with the good, and the desperate struggle of trying to not drown under the weight of it all. Adam Cayton Holland’s Happy Place will take place Tuesday, July 23 through Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 8:30pm at Le P’tit Impro.
Comedian, actor Fahim Anwar is a former Boeing Engineer-turned-comedian with his stand-up special There’s No Business Like Showbusiness receiving rave reviews. The New York Times has called Fahim a “most promising future star” and his popular sketch show special with his comedy group Goatface, currently airs on Comedy Central. His additional TV credits include Drunk History, Carmichael Show and Superior Donuts, with film credits including Whiskey Tango Foxtrot and Neighbours. Fahim Anwar will be performing on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 and Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 10:00pm, at Le P’tit Impro.
In this day and age if it were all heavy it wouldn’t be a comedy special, it would be a depression special, and Alonzo Bodden is very aware of this. That’s why he goes back and forth, from Heavy to Lightweight, because he knows we need a break from news in comedy. Police description might be “big, scary black guy” but he’s regularly on NPR. How scary could he be? He isn’t afraid to talk about topics like slavery, then cell phones, the #MeToo Movement then millennials, Kanye and Taco Bell and a little bit about Israel too. He likes to mix it up and he hopes you will join him for a laugh and a think or two. Come see Alonzo Bodden in his show, Alonzo Bodden: Heavy Lightweight, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 8:30pm, and Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 7:00pm, both at Newspeak.
Jay Pharoah, actor and standup comedian is best known for his uncanny celebrity impressions and characters honed during his six seasons as a cast member of Saturday Night Live. In 2015, he debuted his first stand-up comedy special, Jay Pharoah: Can I Be Me? on Showtime. He has appeared in several films such as Ride Along with Kevin Hart and Top Five with Chris Rock, and had his own Showtime TV series White Famous. He’s voiced various roles in the animated series Family Guy, Bojack Horseman, Robot Chicken, and the upcoming Supermansion. Don’t miss Jay Pharoah when he performs on Thursday July 25, 2019 and Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 7:00pm, at Katacombes.
Garnering over 2 million views, Chris Fleming is most known for his YouTube series Gayle, in which he stars as the titular high-strung suburban mom Gayle Waters. He’s currently wrapping up a cross-country standup tour, with his rising popularity on YouTube with Gayle, and music videos like I’m Afraid to Talk to Men and monologues like Teens Who Drink Coffee. Catch Chris Fleming when he performs on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 10:00pm, at Katacombes.
Benito Skinner is a Brooklyn-based comedian who initially gained notoriety for his impressions and characters. He debuted his live comedy show as part of the New York Comedy Festival in 2018 to a sold-out crowd. His one-man show depicts his childhood and transformation from high school football star to viral sensation. This year, he took his show on the road with The Overcompensating Tour selling out multiple shows within hours all across the country. Don’t miss Benito Skinner when he performs on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11:30pm, at La Chapelle Theatre.
Join comedians Jak Knight and Jordan Temple as they co-headline at OFF-JFL this summer. Don’t miss your chance to see two great comics packed into one show for double the laughs! Double Threat: Jak Knight and Jordan Temple will take place on Friday, July 26,2019 at 10:00pm at Le P’tit Impro.
