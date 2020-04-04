Montreal’s Just For Laughs Festival postponed to this fall

Due to the evolving global situation of COVID-19, on Friday, April 3, the Just For Laughs Group announces the postponement of its Montréal Just for Laughs Festival, presented in collaboration with Loto-Québec. The festival initially slated to take place this coming July will now take place September 29 to October 11, 2020. “This decision was not taken lightly, however made possible by the agility, vitality and creative strength of the company,” read the statement.
Further details on the festival will be announced this summer. The Just for Laughs Group continues to monitor the evolution of COVID-19 very closely, as well as, the guidelines issued by the Québec government and will adapt accordingly.
"We are energized by the ability of our teams to adapt to current conditions and present a festival redesigned in its form and content as early as the fall," says Charles Décarie, President and CEO of the Just For Laughs Group. "If the situation permits, we will resume work in the interim and thus be able to play an important role in reviving the cultural sector, but also in the social healing that we all need.
"The teams in place at Just for Laughs worked hard to achieve this feat and look forward to offering Quebecers, and our International visitors the very best in comedy this fall. I would like to add that in doing so, they are also working to ensure that their colleagues return to the company as quickly as possible. So, we hope that our audiences will come in large numbers this Fall, and that together we can celebrate life that is resuming its course."
Just For Laughs is currently evaluating various scenarios for the outdoor part of its festival. The decision on this component will be communicated later, depending on the changing context and of course the indications and restrictions put in place by the government regarding urban gatherings.
Passport-holders will also be pleased to learn that their pass remains valid and applicable to shows that will be part of the Just For Laughs Festival in the Fall of 2020.
— Just For Laughs Group
