Montreal's Just For Laughs Festival announces the first of many acts for this July

The world’s largest comedy festival is raising the bar this year, announcing the first wave of comedy tour de force… and we’re only just getting started.
- Bill Burr returns to Montreal for an unforgettable one-night only concert show at the Bell Centre on July 25!
- The Nasty Show is back for its 32nd year, featuring the outrageously filthy and funny, Special Guest Andrew Dice Clay!
- The Nasty Show runs from July 15-18 and 21-25, 2020 at MTELUS.
- Fan-favourite The Ethnic Show is back! The Ethnic Show runs from July 8-23, July 15-19 and July 21-23 2020 at Club Soda and MTELUS.
Just For Laughs, in collaboration with Loto-Québec, is back and better than ever celebrating the Montreal Just For Laughs Festival’s 38th anniversary this July. Promising to deliver roaring laughs provided by today’s comedy elite, JFL is bringing the heat this summer, firing up the city’s arena and clubs!
ARENA CONCERT SHOW
Bill Burr continues to sell out large venues worldwide, including New York City's Madison Square Garden. Having recently wrapped shooting Judd Apatow/Pete Davidson’s film, The King of Staten Island alongside Marisa Tomei, Burr is now working on the fourth season of his hit animated Netflix series, F Is For Family.
With many film credits including The Front Runner, Daddy’s Home, Black or White, Walk of Shame, and more, Burr is also widely recognized for his recurring role on the hit AMC-TV show, Breaking Bad. His podcast, Bill’s Monday Morning Podcast is one of the most popular comedy podcasts on the web, and he is the co-founder of All Things Comedy (ATC), the leading comedy podcast network with over 50 shows hosted by some of the best comedians in the business. Bill Burr will be performing at the Bell Centre for one night only on Saturday, July 25 at 8:00 PM. Prices vary from $52.25 to $135.00.
CLUB SERIES
The raunchiest and most provocative comedy series, The Nasty Show is back for its 32nd year with 11 guaranteed downright dirty shows! This year’s series will feature a very special guest, one of industry’s most controversial and outrageous comedians, Andrew Dice Clay. One of the pioneers in boundary-pushing comedy, the legendary Andrew Dice Clay was the first comedian to sell out Madison Square Garden for two consecutive nights; has numerous best-selling comedy DVDs and TV stand-up specials, and has a number of memorable roles in film and television.
The Nasty Show runs from Wednesday, July 15, 2020 to Saturday, July 18, 2020 and Tuesday, July 21, 2020 to Saturday, July 25, 2020 with various show times at MTELUS. Prices for shows on Friday and Saturday are $54.99, $49.99 from Sunday to Thursday and tables are $260.91 any night of the week.
- Additional acts on The Nasty Show will be announced in the coming weeks.
Just For Laughs Festival staple, The Ethnic Show is back this year with a whopping 19 shows. The festival’s longest-running series will once again be a comedy melting pot, featuring some of today’s most hilarious and culturally diverse comics.
The Ethnic Show will be running from Wednesday, July 8, 2020 to Sunday, July 12, 2020, Wednesday, July 15 to Sunday, July 19 2020 and Tuesday, July 21, 2020 to Thursday, July 23, 2020, various show times at Club Soda and MTELUS. Prices for shows on Friday and Saturday are $53.06, $47.30 from Sunday to Thursday and tables are $254.76 any night of the week.
- Stay tuned for The Ethnic Show's full lineup to be announced in the coming weeks.
Pre-sale tickets are now available starting today, at www.hahaha.com
Tickets are also available.
—Just For Laughs Group
