The tween sensation group the Mini Pop Kids are coming to perform at Place des Arts on February 2, and it will be their first show in Montreal. The 2020 Bright Lights Tour is travelling from coast to coast, with performances of the most popular songs on the radio, which appear on their most recent album, Mini Pop Kids 17.
“We’ve never been to Montreal and fans kept asking for a show there, so we’re so excited,” said 13-year-old Mini Pop Kid Jazzy from Ontario. “We’re doing the top hits of the year, and we always pick ones the kids know and can sing along to.”
The parents can sing along, too.
Life for a touring Mini Pop Kid is busy. While they make their way across the country before they finish out their shows in July, they are also balancing school life — mostly on the road — and being away from family and friends. “We have rehearsals every day where we quickly go through each song,” Jazzy explained.
But all the hard work is worth it, she added. “It’s so cool when you come out to an excited audience. It really hits you that they are supporting you. It’s actually very surreal.”
The Mini Pop Kids currently have nine people in their group and five will be at Montreal’s Sunday show. They will be performing songs by top artists like Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, The Jonas Brothers, and Taylor Swift.
For more information visit placedesarts.com
