Since its acquisition by new owners earlier this year, The Wheel Club has been thriving, with more special shows and events occurring within its legendary confines than ever before. In June, the club — located on Cavendish Blvd. just south of Sherbrooke St. in NDG — launched a new monthly series of stand-up comedy shows featuring top-tier talents such as Derek Seguin and Joey Elias. This Friday, Sept. 6, the Wheel Club will keep that trend going when it welcomes the notorious and bilingual Mike Ward to grace its stage with his edgy brand of humour.
Internationally in-demand, Ward usually finds himself performing in larger theatres, as he did when he hosted JFL’s Nasty Show a couple of years ago. Additionally, he has performed at every major comedy festival around the world, selling-out shows at the Edinburgh Fringe, Toronto’s JFL 42, and the Montreux Comedy Festival. Despite being too dirty for traditional television, his stand-up has aired on TV in 20 countries. His special, Mike Ward Infamous, can currently be streamed on Amazon Prime Video in the US & UK.
On Saturday, Sept. 7, the festivities will continue with a tribute to the Rolling Stones by The B# Bandits, featuring local musician Rob Scott on vocals. Scott, incidentally, is one of the new Wheel Club owners along with Clifford Schwartz and Kevin Patterson.
Together, they have revamped all of the club’s programming, the sound system and a couple other aesthetic elements. At the end of the day, it’s the same club, but with a fresh new twist.
“We took over The Wheel Club because we didn’t want an historic music club and NDG landmark to close after 54 years of existence,” says Scott. “We want to create a place where all types of musicians and music lovers can meet and exchange ideas, feel comfortable and welcomed. And now we’ve embraced stand-up comedy because, like music, it’s a performance art.
Both above-mentioned shows include a drink with the entry price and pizza will be sold on Saturday. Drivers will be delighted, as well, to learn that there are ample parking options available, including some free parking in the adjacent lot which is accessible from Benny Crescent.
Comedy will continue at the Wheel Club with Bowser and Blue in October, and Mike Paterson in November.
The Wheel Club is located at 3373 Cavendish Blvd. Tickets for Mike Ward are $20 in advance, $25 at the door and include one drink and can be purchased at Eventbrite.ca or at the door. Tickets for The B# Bandits are available at the door.
