Mike Paterson has accomplished a lot in his career. The bilingual comedian and actor has toured across the country and has been featured in a number of films and television series. But it’s a recent credit that Paterson has been cherishing more than his other accolades. When it came time to dub Toy Story 4 in French, Paterson ended up getting the voice role of Duke Caboom, who is voiced by none other Keanu Reeves in the original version.
“I really liked my experience working with Disney Pixar,” says Paterson. “It was all secret and I couldn’t tell anyone. Even my agent thought it was a movie called Thunderbird. The director was really big on putting emotion at the forefront of the performance and I think that got me to deliver a more grounded performance than what I am used to doing in my stand-up.”
It’s an experience that Paterson will surely cover when he headlines at The Wheel Club on Saturday, Nov. 2 as part of the legendary venue’s continuing monthly comedy series. No stranger to the Cavendish Street establishment — or NDG in general — Paterson will be returning to his old stomping grounds for this occasion.
“I love the Wheel Club,” he says. “It reminds me of the movie Road House. I was very happy to perform there before and I would do so for many years to come. So buy a bag of chips and a bucket of beer and come watch the show. Gonna be great times.
“I loved living in NDG on the corner of Sherbrooke and Decarie… Eating way too much Villa Souvlaki and Copoli’s giant pizza burgers. It will be fun to leave my rock star condo on the Lachine Canal to come back down to my old hood. Wooooo!”
Paterson’s high-energy take on everything from relationships to professional wrestling has electrified audiences across the country for decades. A 15-year Just For Laughs veteran, Paterson tempers his explosive, physical comedy with genuine heart and kindness. Some might recognize him as Mr. Gross from CBC’s kids’ show, Edible Incredible, or from his other various movie appearances including Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Abandon, and Dominion starring John Malkovich and Rhys Ifans.
Conversely, Paterson has become just as big if not a bigger deal on the French side of things in recent years.
“Shifting my career to French comedy has been a real game changer. I am able to perform every night of the week and headline all over the place. I’ve been able to do 14 TV stand-up performances in French in five years compared to the three I did in English over 20 years of performing.
“Because my French is so terrible the audience can see how hard it is for me to do a French show. So my French shows are like watching an airplane that is on fire trying not to crash into the ground for an hour. So the French audience —which is tremendous, by the way — is trying to help me land the whole time without blowing up.
The Wheel Club is located at 3373 Cavendish Blvd. To buy tickets in advance online, search for “Comedy Night at the Wheel with Mike Paterson” at Eventbrite.ca. Tickets will also be available at the door, which opens at 7 p.m.
