MEG Montreal unveils its programming: Aug. 30 to Sept. 2 at Parc Jean-Drapeau

MEG Montreal recently unveiled the programming for its 21st edition, which will take place from August 30 to September 2 at the Society for Arts and Technology (SAT) and at Parc Jean-Drapeau in collaboration with Piknic Électronik. A flagship event, MEG has positioned itself over the years as a trendsetting festival for upcoming hip-hop and electronic music, uniting curious and open-minded music lovers while proudly representing Canadian music and connecting North America to Europe. In addition to its resolutely eclectic musical programming, the MEG festival will feature a series of professional talks under the MEG PRO banner, with this year’s events focusing on music industry career development in Asia and Europe.
Four days of partying and music to celebrate the back-to-school season
Hip-hop, pop, disco, electro and techno: once again this year, MEG will explore these musical landscapes, which have been near and dear to its heart for over 20 years. Personal favourites, new discoveries and heavy hitters from near and far will cross paths over the course of 4 events on the Piknic Électronik site and 5 concerts at the SAT. Starting Friday August 30th, Parc Jean-Drapeau will feature headline sets by American house duo Mood II Swing [US] for the official launch party, followed by Rone [FR] and Stereoclip [BE]’s powerful melodies and Montreal techno queen Misstress Barbara [QC] – sounds that will have you on the outdoor dance floor each and every day of the festival! When night falls, France’s princes of Parisian rap Ärsenik [FR] will open the proceedings at the SAT. Also on the line-up for this 21st edition, the Roche Musique [FR] label with Dabeull and rising stars Cézaire and Duñe, rising techno star AIROD [FR], signed to Amélie Lens’ LENSKE label, the always energetic Salut C’est Cool [FR], the gorgeous pop of Miel De Montagne [FR], and suave disco from Eli Escobar [US] as part of an evening designed alongside Disco Disco [FR]. To close things out in the open air on Monday at Piknic, we’ll hear new sounds courtesy of Bon Entendeur [FR] and Bellaire [FR], but also DJRum [UK]’s unique take on dubstep. Are you ready?
MEG PRO at the SAT
Friday August 30th will feature a morning of professional meet ups and animated discussions welcoming professionals from the Canadian and international music industries, hosted and moderated by journalist Alain Brunet. These discussions will focus on music industry career development in Asia and Europe. With electronic music’s creation and distribution having changed considerably over the past several years, the invited guests will share their expertise and experiences in this evolving industry. Agents and artist managers, programmers, festival and label heads, press agents, promoters, journalists and other industry movers and shakers will speak over the course of a series of concerts and networking activities for professionals.
- Charles Chu: Founder and Director, REVIVAL AGENCY [France]
- Cecilia Soo-Jeong Yi: Executive Producer, ZANDARI FESTA [South Korea]
- Claire: Artist [Canada]
- Marine De Bruyn: Project lead, BUREAU EXPORT [France]
- Mauro Valenti: Founder and Director, AREZZO WAVE LOVE Festival/Sudwave [Italy]
Box Office
Tickets for MEG festival events are available now in the ticketing section of the website INSÉRER LE LIEN. The pass LA TOTALE, which gives access to all Piknic Électronik events as well as shows at the SAT presented as part of the MEG festival, is also available for 80$.
Created in 1999 and cofounded by Mustapha Terki and Jacques Primeau, MEG Montreal is a pioneering event in terms of reach and breadth for global electronic music. MEG was one of the first spaces in Montreal open to young producers and creators, and one of the first events to provide Canadian crowds and visitors to Montreal with privileged access to upcoming sounds. The discovery of emerging artists in electronic music, pop, rock, hip-hop and beyond is at the heart of MEG’s mandate. MEG also aims to encourage cultural exchanges between Canada and the global music scene, emphasizing the France-Quebec connection, and to encourage exchanges between North American and European artists. The event has forged a reputation for professional and international expertise, over its many years.
—MEG festival
—AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.