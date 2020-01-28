MAtv winter schedule unveiled

Since Monday, January 20, MAtv, a long-established presence in the communities served by Videotron, has offered viewers a new line-up of hyperlocal programming that reflects citizens’ interests and helps strengthen the fabric of their communities.
Focus on local news
Local public affairs will again be prominent on MAtv’s schedule. Back at the helm of CityLife, Richard Dagenais will continue probing the local matters and issues that affect Montréal-area residents.
- Monday and Tuesday, 7 p.m., repeated at 11 p.m.
Mise À Jour, the French-language counterpart of CityLife, has a new host, Stéphanie Gagnon. She will cover controversial local topics that affect Montrealers’ daily lives with the leading players in a relatable way and put the issues in perspective.
- Monday through Thursday, 6:30 p.m., repeated at 10:30 p.m.
Also returning in 2020
Created and hosted by Anne Janody, the second edition of ART Impact consists of six episodes, each devoted to a topic relevant to the art world and featuring a related specialist, an artist, and an organization. Showcasing our society’s evolving culture in an easy-to-follow format, the show examines the interrelated impact that each entity can have in a captivating way. Genuine, unique, and inspiring, ART Impact presents a 360° perspective on essential topics with an engaging and approachable host. In season 2, expect to see episodes on the following themes: art fairs, opera, theatre, ballet, orchestra, and art & technology. Featured organizations include the AGAC, Opéra de Montréal, Centaur Theatre, Les Grands Ballets Canadiens, the OSM and the SAT.
- Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
The eagerly awaited second season of Présence autochtone shows highlights of the 29th First Peoples’ Festival, organized by Land InSights. Host Marco Collin celebrates the creativity of Indigenous peoples from the three Americas. Through interviews, performances, short films, music, dance, visual arts and food, the series gives viewers a chance to explore first peoples’ art and culture in the heart of Montréal.
- Saturday, 8 p.m.
Nous sommes la ville, hosted by Marilyse Hamelin, is also back with new episodes about cultural and social happenings around town.
- Thursday, 9 p.m.
Active seniors will welcome the return of Michèle Sirois and Ère libre, the show that explores the joys and challenges of aging through interviews and panel discussions.
- Sunday, 11 p.m.
For the growing country music audience, the “Country Evening” will be back on the schedule with Aller-Retour Country, Chanson Via Country and En route vers l’Ouest.
- Saturday, starting at 9 p.m.
Season 3 of Maudits Légumes will be packed with new discoveries.
- Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Ma vie sans mon auto, one of two new shows premiering on MAtv Montréal, investigates alternatives to solo driving.
- Thursday, 6 p.m.
To stay in shape physically and mentally, viewers can do their exercises with Sarah yoga.
- Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m.
Hockey is back
For fans of our national sport, Le Hockey junior majeur will carry some 15 Québec Major Junior Hockey League games this season. Mikaël Lalancette, new play-by-play announcer Michaël Roy, and new colour commentator Alexandre Picard will give viewers their first look at the NHLers of the future, live from hockey arenas in Blainville- Boisbriand, Chicoutimi, Gatineau, Québec City, Sherbrooke and Victoriaville.
- Friday, 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., repeated Saturday, 11 a.m.
New citizen shows
MUZ – 10 ans de musiques métissées, a new music series from Vision Diversité, will take viewers on a tour of the myriad worlds of musical fusion. Every week, three guest artists will share their music and their songs, and tell us about their choices, their instruments and their discoveries.
- Thursday, 8 p.m.
On another front, MAtv will present Bon pour la vie, a new series devoted to the environment and what we can do to save the planet. Among other things, it will feature practical tips on how to fight overconsumption and how to give our objects and devices a second life. Created and hosted by Gilles Parent, the show will deal with subjects such as zero waste, sustainability and planned obsolescence.
- Tuesday, 6 p.m. More tips will also be posted on matv.ca
Coming in the spring
Ma première Place des Arts, hosted by Olivier Robillard Laveaux, showcases young performers. Once again, the contest will give talented young artists a chance to shine. In years past, it gave major stars such as Nicola Ciccone, Ima, Corneille, the Boulay sisters, Philippe Brach, Salomé Leclerc and many others their first break. Ma première Place des Arts is a fixture on the French chanson scene and a not-to-be-missed weekly treat for music lovers.
- Saturday, 8 p.m., starting March 14
Season 2 of LeZarts, hosted by Pablo Matos and created by MAI (Montréal, arts interculturels), will survey the diversity of Montréal’s cultural scene.
- Thursday, 7:30 p.m., starting March 26
Starting May 18, the new season of Figures marquantes de notre histoire will bring history buffs an instalment on the Patriotes and their century. Also this spring, MAtv will air Cégeps en spectacle and La Dictée P.G.L.
My Curious City (Saturday, 6 p.m.) and Ma curieuse Cité (Tuesday, 8 p.m.), produced by participants in MAtv’s MY Volunteering program, will look at Montréal places, organizations, events and people.
MAtv is broadcast on channel 9 (Helix and illico) and on channel 609 in HD (illico). It is also available on channel 900 (video on demand), on the Web (illico.tv) and on mobile (with the illico app). MAtv is present on social media, including Facebook and Instagram.
—MAtv
—AB
