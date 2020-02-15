MAtv putting citizens on centre stage with ‘Share Who We Are’

MAtv, Videotron’s community channel, recently launched its “Share Who We Are” brand manifesto. The new campaign highlights MAtv’s engagement with the community and society by spotlighting human authenticity. The concept and narrative line foreground the differences that unite us. MAtv presents real people and their true stories. MAtv's relevance and strength lie in its ability to show the realities in our communities and celebrate our differences.
“We felt it was important to turn the lens on citizens who are engaged in their own way in their communities,” says Steve Desgagné, Senior Director, MAtv. “This is what makes MAtv unique: people who share their experiences with others, who speak freely and get involved. As a hyperlocal channel, we are part of the cultural landscape of each of the regions we serve. We stand out by getting involved with citizens on the ground.”
“Videotron has always been present and deeply rooted in communities across Québec,” says Jean-François Pruneau, President and CEO of Videotron. “MAtv is a reflection of the importance we attach to social and community engagement.”
To view MAtv’s “Share Who We Are” campaign, visit: MAtv.ca/share
Members of the public can participate by submitting program ideas or volunteering. For details, go to: MAtv.ca/participate
—Videotron
—MAtv
—AB
