Major Documentary ‘She Walks With Apes’ premieres on CBC The Nature Of Things Sept. 20

A new feature-length documentary featuring the world’s foremost expert on chimpanzees, Jane Goodall, and narrated by two-time Golden Globe Award winner, Canadian actress, Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), tells the remarkable story of the “Trimates;” three pioneering women who went into the jungles of Africa and Borneo to live with humanity’s closest cousins, the Great Apes.
Airing on CBC, Friday, September 20 at 8 pm ET (8:30 NT), and on the free CBC Gem streaming service, She Walks With Apes is a fresh take on Jane Goodall’s early years living with the chimpanzees, and also reveals rarely seen images of Dian Fossey, the legendary scientist who was murdered while working with the mountain gorillas of Rwanda. The two-hour documentary also gives due credit to the third pioneering woman, Canadian Biruté Galdikas, who went to live among the orangutans of Borneo 50 years ago and is still there today. They became popularly known as the “Trimates.”
“People don’t realize that there were actually three remarkable women who embarked on parallel journeys,” says co-director Mark Starowicz, “It’s an intertwined story of adventure, tragedy and redemption that has not been fully told.”
“The lives of the three female scientists who made up the Trimates are filled with courage and determination and love for life,” said Sandra Oh. “They have inspired future generations and their work continues to underline the urgency of saving the Great Apes and their forest environment. I grew up watching CBC's The Nature of Things, and I am happy to be a part of the great Canadian doc tradition.”
The film, which premieres the new season of CBC’s The Nature of Things, also goes beyond legend and follows a new generation of young women including two Canadians, Julia Badescu and Ruth Linsky, and Rwandan Nadia Niyonizeye, who were so inspired by these trailblazers that they decided to follow in their footsteps and live among the Great Apes.
“I'm always so thrilled,” says Jane Goodall in the documentary, “ when I hear about young people, especially young women, today, who are going out into the field as I did when I was young, and continuing to learn about the chimpanzees but also about the gorillas and about the orangutans, just as I, Dian, and Biruté did.”
The visually-rich documentary, which features remarkable footage of the chimpanzee, gorilla, and orangutan characters, was filmed over the course of a year by the father-daughter filmmaking team of Caitlin and Mark Starowicz, who trudged through jungles to tell the story of the women who helped launch the global environmental movement.
“We climbed for hours every day following gorillas up extinct volcanoes,” says Caitlin, “And we journeyed up Borneo rivers following orangutans. It was the most arduous, but most awe-inspiring thing I have ever done.”
Filmed in stunning 4K, She Walks With Apes was commissioned by the CBC for The Nature of Things, the longest-running science series in broadcasting, and is scheduled to be released in both television and theatrical versions in 2019. The documentary is distributed internationally by CBC & Radio-Canada Distribution.
Sandra Oh, born in Nepean, Ontario, is a celebrated actor who starred for 10 seasons as Cristina Yang on the ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy and now portrays Eve Polastri in BBC America’s Killing Eve. She is the recipient of two Golden Globe Awards, four Screen Actors Guild Awards, and 10 primetime Emmy Award nominations.
Mark Starowicz led some of Canada’s most influential current affairs and documentary programs including, As It Happens and The Journal, as well the magisterial Canada: A People’s History. He was Executive Director of Documentaries for CBC Television before setting up his own independent production house.
Caitlin Starowicz is an award-winning writer, producer and director. She wrote and directed Polar Opposites, broadcast internationally on documentary Channel. She is also writer, producer and director of Best Friends Book Club, a 12-part web series for tweens; and producer of City Walk, a six-part television series broadcast on KCET and nationally on LinkTV and Hulu.
—Grand Passage Media Inc.
—CBC/Radio-Canada
—AB
