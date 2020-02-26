Following 2019’s sold-out performances of The Fellowship of the Ring, Montreal’s premier film concert orchestra will bring the second installment of The Lord of the Rings to Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier for three presentations Feb. 28 to March 1. With 250 musicians on stage, The Two Towers is set to be Montreal’s largest cine-concert in 2020. The Orchestre & Choeur FILMharmonique and the Petits Chanteurs du Mont-Royal will take audiences back to Middle-earth with Academy Award-winning composer Howard Shore’s epic score performed live to the motion picture in high definition.
“The Fellowship of the Ring ends with the breaking of the Fellowship,” says Shore. “The Two Towers follows the fragments of the Fellowship; three distinct stories are being told linearly now.”
In The Two Towers, Shore develops the themes introduced in The Fellowship of the Ring and brings in new figures along with the new cultures and characters. Merry and Pippin, for example, carry the tunes of their beloved Shire into Fangorn Forest and mix the joyous themes with the austere music of the tree-herding Ents who relate to the cleansing waves of the Nature’s Reclamation theme, the purity of which is embodied in the voice of a boy soprano – the same vocal sound with which the Seduction of the Ring lures its victims.
The One Ring’s principle motif, The History of the Ring, mixes with the Pity of Gollum, as the wretched, obsessive creature leads Sam and Frodo – and his Precious – ever closer to Mordor. Darkening the mood even more, Sauron’s shadow looms on the horizon, flaring and rearing up behind the hammering pestle of Isengard’s music, which echoes far and wide across the plains below, assailing the new Rohan Fanfare.
The noble Rohan music, in turn, finds an impressive ally: the Fellowship theme, now made up of a reduced coalition of Man, Elf, Dwarf and Wizard. And so, the connections continue, worlds of music circling and intertwining to create a vast ring of related themes. And across the grey slopes of Middle-earth, dusk deepens.
Shows are at 7:30 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, with a 2 p.m. matinee set for Sunday. For information call 514-842-2112 or log on to placedesarts.com
