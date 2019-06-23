Les Soirees Jazz returns to Upstairs

Laura Anglade Quintet at Upstairs June 27: Twenty-three year old Laura Anglade is a young Montreal-based jazz vocalist currently making a name for herself on the Montreal scene and beyond. Originally from a small village in the south of France and raised in Connecticut, she is influenced by her parents’ gypsy jazz and classical backgrounds.
Her style branches out from traditional jazz roots and some of her idols include Carmen McRae, Sarah Vaughan, Nancy Wilson, Etta Jones, Anita O’Day, Chet Baker and Blossom Dearie. Her story-telling interpretations of standards and melodic approach to improvisation certainly portray a soul beyond her years.
The upcoming album I’ve Got Just About Everything’ will be represented by Justin Time Records and launched at Upstairs followed by a week-long tour with her quintet.
- Musicians: Laura Anglade, vocals; Masashi Usui, sax; Sam Kirmayer, guitar
- Thurs, June 27 — two shows: 7 pm ($19.50+tx) & 9.45 pm ($19.50+tx).
- For reservations: 514 931 6808
Sheila Jordan at Upstairs June 28
Sheila Jordan has been singing since early childhood. As a teenager, she appeared in Detroit night clubs. Although racial tensions were still prevalent at the time, the singer did not hesitate to work with black musicians, which earned her some criticism. In the 1950s, she moved to New York, married the pianist Duke Jordan and studied with Lennie Tristano. A scat enthusiast, Jordan is known for her vocal acrobatics. Her talent wasn't fully recognized until the 1970s. Since then, the vocalist has continued to record and appear in concert.
- http://www.sheilajordanjazz.com/
- Fri, June 28 — two shows: 7 pm ($40+tx) & 9.45 pm ($40+tx)
- For reservations: 514 931 6808
An Evening with Raul Midón & Lionel Loueke at Upstairs June 30
Genre-bending icons Raul Midón and Lionel Loueke join forces to present a special night of song and guitar wizardry. The revered instrumentalists and vocalists will perform sets of original material in an evening that will culminate in an unforgettable jam.
Heralded as a "one-man band who turns a guitar into an orchestra and his voice into a chorus," (NY Times) Raul Midón has collaborated with such heroes as Herbie Hancock, Stevie Wonder, Jason Mraz, Queen Latifah and Snoop Dogg.
Benin guitarist and vocalist Lionel Loueke has received critical acclaim from both his idols and contemporaries on his latest release, The Journey. Loueke combines harmonic complexity, soaring melody, a deep knowledge of African folk forms, and conventional and extended guitar techniques to create a warm and evocative sound of his own.
- http://www.arcartists.com/raul-lionel-epk
- Sun. June 30 — Two shows: 7 pm ($48.50+tx) & 9.45 pm ($48.50+tx)
- For reservations: 514 931 6808
—Upstairs
—AB
