La Capitale Insurance and Financial Services becomes JFL’s main presenting partner

Groupe Juste pour rire recently announced that La Capitale Insurance and Financial Services will present the Festival Juste pour rire for a period of five years, starting with the 38th edition of the Festival. La Capitale Insurance and Financial Services is already the main presenter of the musical Mamma Mia!, and will also present this year’s main outdoor stage, which features an impressive lineup of performers every evening from July 17 to 28.
“We are very happy and proud to have a prestigious company like La Capitale Insurance and Financial Services as main presenter of the Festival Juste pour rire. La Capitale is helping to support creativity, innovation and the production of unique works of art by a Quebec cultural flagship. We are very grateful for the confidence that it is placing in the Groupe Juste pour rire,” stated Charles Décarie, President and CEO, Groupe Juste pour rire.
Beginning in 2020, the Quebec mutual company specializing in insurance and financial services will be included in the Festival’s signature, in addition to presenting the Scène La Capitale at the Place des Festivals, the Terrasse VIP, and three information kiosks for festivalgoers. La Capitale Insurance and Financial Services will also continue to sponsor the Juste pour rire musicals presented in Montréal and Québec City over the next five years.
“La Capitale is excited to partner with Just for Laughs, a leader in the comedy industry, and to contribute to the success of the JFL Festival and the Group’s musical productions for the next five years. Our Mutual has a strong tradition of supporting and promoting arts and culture in Quebec, and this strategic alliance is a great example of it. For La Capitale, it is the first partnership of this scope in the greater Montreal area and evokes our definite presence in that territory,” added Jean St-Gelais, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of La Capitale Insurance and Financial Services
—La Capitale Insurance and Financial Services
—Groupe Juste pour rire:
—AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.