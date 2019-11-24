Just For Laughs Launches New Record Label

Just For Laughs has recently announce that it is expanding into the audio business with the launch of a Canadian-owned JFL record label. Under the banner "JFL Originals", this new label will record and promote new original comedy content from Canadian talent.
From emerging Canadian comedians who are looking for a distribution outlet to seasoned comics with whom JFL already has a long-standing relationship, to others seeking to work with JFL for the first time, JFL Originals will embrace them all. The new label, featuring multi-comic compilation albums, will be distributed to leading audio suppliers including iHeartRadio Canada, Spotify, Pandora, SiriusXM, Apple Music, Google Play and more.
“There is a growing thirst for audio recorded comedy, both here in Canada and internationally. We are always looking to grow the JFL brand in ways that satisfy comedy fans and we want to capture and distribute more Canadian content to meet these demands,” says JFL President, Bruce Hills. “JFL has identified an opportunity within the audio industry to create new, fresh audio content. We intend to reach out to a wide repertoire of artists who have immense comedic talent and appeal. We are looking forward to being a part of the creative process with them.”
The debut albums for this new JFL initiative will be recorded early next year, with additional opportunities to be unveiled in the coming months.
