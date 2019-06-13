Just For Laughs adds Anthony Anderson, Marc Maron, Jann Arden and more to this year's lineup

Just For Laughs, in association with Loto-Québec, is excited to announce new artists added to this year’s Festival lineup.
ANOTHER UNRIVALED GALA SHOW
Actor, comedian and writer, Anthony Anderson, star of ABC’s massive hit, Black-ish and Executive producer of Grown-ish will be returning to Just For Laughs, hosting his first-ever Gala! Anderson currently stars in the Netflix film Beats and hosts the ABC version of the famous game show To Tell the Truth, and recently starred as “Uncle Henry” in the ABC television special, Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All in the Family and The Jeffersons. The Anthony Anderson Gala will be taking place on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 6:30pm, at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier at Place des Arts.
CONCERT SHOWS TO SATISFY YOUR COMEDY CRAVINGS
Cody Ko and Noel Miller are two former software engineers who left their rock solid, bulletproof careers to become pretty decent comedians with no health insurance. They started the Tiny Meat Gang podcast late last year, and since then, are still doing the podcast (no flex). In January of 2019, Cody and Noel achieved the American dream — setting out on a self-financed comedy tour and entertaining tens of hundreds of people around the 9th smartest nation in the world. Now they’re finally taking their athlete confidence and — again, pretty decent - senses of humour to the stage in Montreal for an hour and a half of literal balls out comedy. Tiny Meat Gang Live will take place on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 7 pm at L’Olympia.
BE PART OF THE COOL KIDS CLUB WITH THESE CLUB AND THEATRE SHOWS
The Club Shows presented by Tangerine, will be stacked with amazing and hilarious solo hours you will want to run, not walk to….
Comedian, podcast host, actor and author, Marc Maron, has been writing and performing raw, honest and thought-provoking comedy for over 20 years. In September 2009, Maron changed the podcast landscape when he started WTF with Marc Maron, featuring revelatory conversations with iconic personalities including Conan O’Brien, Robin Williams, Ben Stiller, President Barack Obama and more. Currently starring on Netflix’s GLOW, Maron has several comedy albums and special credits, including a self-titled IFC comedy series. Marc Maron will be bringing hisHey, There’s More Tour to Montreal on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 9:30pm at Cinquième Salle at Place des Arts.
Claudia Oshry, a.k.a Girl With No Job, is the social media maven behind the infamous Instagram account @girlwithnojob. Oshry has very much made social media her “job”, now co-hosting the online daily talk-show The Morning Toast, which streams live on Facebook and YouTube, and is recorded as a podcast. Over the last year, Oshry began touring the country to sold out clubs and theatres, performing her original stand-up material for her die-hard Toasters. Girl With No Job will be performing on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 9:30pm at Club Soda.
Actor, comedian, and internet sensation, Anjelah Johnson, famous for her iconic role as “Bon Qui Qui” on MADtv, will be coming to Just For Laughs this summer. After recording music as “Bon Qui Qui”, Anjelah signed a record deal with Warner Bros. Records to release a full album titled, Gold Plated Dreams. With many different comedy specials under her belt, she recently taped her fourth hour special Mahalo & Goodnight that is now available for steaming on Hulu. Anjelah Johnson’s new show More of Me will take place on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 7:00pm at Club Soda.
Kreeps with Kids is a comedy show about comedians and about family. Comics are not like other parents. They are nothing like the parents you see on TV or read about. Stand-up comics have an odd shared philosophy in parenting – they tend to think of their children as people, not kids. Kreeps with Kids invites comedians who are also moms and dads to perform 10-minute sets about being parents. Join comedians Robert Kelly and Ron Bennington as they host a JFL edition of Kreeps with Kids, on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 7:00pm at Club Soda.
American stand-up comedian, radio personality, bestselling author and actor, Jim Norton is the co-host of The Jim Norton & Sam Roberts Show that can be heard every morning on SiriusXM Satellite Radio. His latest stand up special, Mouthful of Shame is streaming now on Netflix where Jim lays out a full serving of refreshingly unapologetic humour in his first Netflix comedy special. He has an additional 4 one-hour comedy specials that can be seen on Hulu, Amazon and HBO GO. Jim Norton is will be back at Just For Laughs this summer with his new one hour, Jim Norton: Ted Bundy is a Cu*t on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 9:30pm at Cinquième Salle at Place des Arts.
The El-Salomons take the motto ‘make love not war’ very personally. Jess Salomon (hilarious comic) and Eman El-Husseini (also hilarious comic) met and fell in love at a comedy club in Montreal nearly a decade ago when a friend of theirs suggested, “you two broads should kiss”. Jess is Jewish and Eman is Palestinian (basically enemies), one is a Taurus and one is a Leo (ENEMIES!!), but they somehow make it work. It’s probably the hummus. Jess and Eman got married and left Canada for America right before the last election. They are famous for their love, their stand up and their ability to make really REALLY fantastic life choices. Live from L’Astral: The El-Salomons will take place on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 7:00pm at L’Astral.
Comedian Tom Henry’s debut album Tom Henry Kills reached number one on the iTunes comedy charts last year. A festival staple, he has performed here at Just For Laughs, San Francisco Sketchfest and Bridgetown Comedy Festival, and has opened for the likes of Tim Meadows, Nikki Glaser, and Todd Barry. Henry is also a regular on Andy Kindler’s Alternative Show where Kindler chose him as “The Next Big Thing in 2017.” Tom Henry brings his unique sense of humour to JFL in the form of Live from L’Astral: Tom Henry on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 9:00pm at L’Astral.
FOR THE SERIOUS FAN, GET UP CLOSE WITH THESE STAR-STUDDED CAST & CREATOR PANELS AT COMEDYPRO
Meet the creators of Netflix's edgy adult animated comedy series, Big Mouth! Sit down with the creative minds behind the show, which include Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett, and learn about how they began their journey to produce a hit show based off Kroll and Goldberg's real-life friendship, and the glorious nightmare that is teenage puberty. Netflix Presents Big Mouth: Meet the Creators will take place on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 2:30 pm in the Inspiration Room at the DoubleTree by Hilton Montreal.
Join the cast and creators of Netflix’s hit comedy series, GLOW! Learn about the inspiration behind the show and how it became an award-winning fan-favorite with co-creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, and stars Betty Gilpin and Marc Maron. GLOW has two seasons currently streaming on Netflix, with the third being released on August 9th. Netflix Presents GLOW: A Cast and Creators Panel will take place on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 1:15pm in the Grand Salon Opera at the DoubleTree by Hilton Montreal.
Sit down with the creators and star of the hit CTV series, Jann! Get the inside scoop with Canadian icon Jann Arden (series star, co-creator, and executive producer), Leah Gauthier (co-creator and executive producer), and Jennica Harper (co-creator, executive producer, and showrunner) for information on the behind the scenes action, creation, and inception. Find out how this comedic sitcom became the most-watched Canadian comedy of the year. CTV, Project 10 Productions and Seven24 Present An Evening with “Jann” Featuring Jann Arden, Leah Gauthier, and Jennica Harper will take place on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 5:15pm in the Grand Salon Opera at the DoubleTree by Hilton Montreal.
Sit down with the cast and creator of HBO’s half-hour comedy series, A Black Lady Sketch Show, a narrative sketch series set in a limitless magical reality full of hilarious characters and celebrity guests. Join creator, executive producer and cast member Robin Thede, head writer and co-executive producer Lauren Ashley Smith, writer and cast member Ashley Nicole Black and cast members Quinta Brunson and Gabrielle Dennis for an intimate conversation about this addictively funny, trailblazing new series. Thede executive produces A Black Lady Sketch Show with Issa Rae via her Issa Rae Productions, Dave Becky and Jonathan Berry for 3 Arts, and Tony Hernandez and Brooke Posch for JAX Media. HBO presents A Black Lady Sketch Show Creator and Cast Panel will take place on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 12:15pm in the Inspiration Room at the DoubleTree by Hilton Montreal.
SERIOUSLY FUNNY: COMEDYPRO COVERS IMPORTANT TOPICS
Now more than ever, female empowerment is impacting the comedic landscape in an unprecedented fashion, but there is still a long way to go. At its core, the issue of gender parity across the media landscape, and the systematic barriers in every level of entertainment must be addressed and tackled from within the industry. Hear from trail-blazing women in the comedy industry as they discuss the unfunny fight for equal respect, equal opportunity and equal pay. The panel includes three-time Emmy nominated director and writer Kay Cannon of Pitch Perfect and Girlboss fame, as well as three-time Golden Globe winner and two-time Emmy winning writer and director, Cindy Chupack of Modern Family, Sex and the City, I’m Dying Up Here and her upcoming Netflix film “Otherhood”. That’s What She Said featuring Kay Cannon, Cindy Chupack, and more, will take place on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 3:15pm in the Inspiration Room at the DoubleTree by Hilton Montreal.
Can political comedy create political change, and is it okay if the answer is no? Join Baratunde Thurston, Ronny Chieng, and a panel of comedians as they discuss the current political climate, it’s effect on comedy (and vice versa), and the big question of “does it even matter?”. Political Comedy on Political Change will take place on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 3:45pm-4:45pm in the Grand Salon Opera at the DoubleTree by Hilton Montreal.
JFL is delighted to welcome back to Montreal, comedy icon Louie Anderson to deliver the JFL Keynote Address. From the first Tonight Show to second show Fridays, to winning 3 Emmys to what you shouldn’t do, what you should do, and who you should trust! 40 years of ups, downs and arounds with Louie Anderson. Never Give Up: Louie Anderson Keynote Address will take place Thursday, July 26, 2019 at 2:30pm, in the Grand Salon Opera at the DoubleTree by Hilton Montreal.
The Just For Laughs Festival, in association with Loto-Québec, runs from July 10 - 28, 2019 in Montréal, Canada. Looking for the best way to experience the Just For Laughs Festival? Get a JFLMTL Pass! Passes available include: the JFL 2-Show Pass for $99.99, 3-Show Pass for $139.99 and 5-Show Pass for $215. Each pass includes one free ticket every day from July 24 to July 27 (some restrictions apply). For tickets by phone, online or in person:
The Just For Laughs Box Office, 514-845-2322, hahaha.com
—Just For Laughs
—AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.