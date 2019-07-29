Joey Elias and the Comedy All-Stars return to Club Soda to support On Our Own's single mothers and their children

Ensuring that the young, underserved mothers and children in our community receive critical support is no laughing matter; except for once a year when we come together to laugh out loud and support a great initiative. On Thursday, September 19, comedian and actor Joey Elias and Friends take the stage for the eighth annual edition of Media Experts Presents Joey Elias and the Comedy All-Stars: An Evening of Hilarity in Support of On Our Own (O3).
This year’s lineup of laughs, hosted by Montreal comedian Lawrence Corber, continues a proud legacy of support for On Our Own (O3), the Montreal-based organization
providing affordable transitional housing and critical life skills for young, underserved families to help them live independently in our community.
Last year’s event raised $90,000 and 29 laptops (one for each O3 household) donated by members of the tech and advertising industry. Building on this success, all proceeds from this years’ event will go to support three crucial O3 initiatives: Financial Literacy: to empower O3 residents with the building blocks to rise from debt and form a stable financial future for their family; Nutritional Education: to encourage the adoption of healthy eating habits and smart grocery shopping choices; and Employment: to offer parents the advice and resources needed to attain stability in the workforce.
“Education is the path out of poverty; one we wish to help these young women along as they make the transition from surviving to thriving. That’s why all three organizational goals this year focus on providing educational programs to our residents,” explains Ushana Houston, Director of On Our Own. “We’ve seen first-hand how the essential funds raised from this annual show make a tangible difference in the lives of our families. Last year alone, we were able to give each resident their own laptop and offer additional workshops to emphasize the importance of self- improvement through education. I’m thrilled to announce that in 2019, we now have 18 of our 29 moms enrolled in a form of higher education – that’s a 200% increase since 2011 back when this fundraiser began.”
“The most rewarding outcome of hosting this fundraiser for the past eight years has been seeing the individual, life-altering progress O3’s residents have made,” says Mark Sherman, Founder and CEO of Media Experts. “Please join us by donating to the single largest infusion of funds O3 receives annually – funds that allow them to continue making a material difference in the trajectory of these young lives.” Since its inception, the annual event has raised over $385,000 for young, at-risk families in Montreal.
Joey has hand-picked some of Montreal’s brightest comedy all-stars, featuring local comedians Maurena Taylor, Viveth K, and Josh Williams, to join him and Lawrence on Thursday, September 19th at Club Soda in Montreal for an unforgettable night of mixing good deeds with big laughs. Doors open at 6 p.m., curtain goes up at 7.
Participants can purchase their tickets at mediaexperts.com/comedy by making a tax- deductible minimum online donation of $40 ($25 of which is tax deductible). Tickets are also on sale at the Club Soda Box Office (1225 Saint-Laurent Boulevard, Montreal). Follow the event on Facebook for updates.
For the past 25 years Joey Elias has been a mainstay of the Montreal Comedy Scene. Joey also travels across the World headlining comedy clubs, for corporate events and to multiple war zones to bring some levity to the Soldiers serving overseas. Joey has been described as Montreal as bagels, pot holes, and corrupt Mayors.
— MEDIA EXPERTS
— ON OUR OWN (O3)
