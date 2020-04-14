Jay Baruchel and Made take Canadians on a cross-country road trip from the comfort of their own homes

On April 1, MADE | NOUS, a national initiative that celebrates the works of Canadian creators in film, television, video games and digital entertainment launched its 30 day #MADERoadTrip via its social channels. While the country is practicing social distancing, MADE is challenging its newest ambassador, Canadian comedy treasure Jay Baruchel, to take fans on a coast to coast to coast tour of Canada by posting top recommendations of Canadian content available to stream at home.
Every day, from April 1 to 30 at 12 PM EST, Baruchel will post a recommendation of a Canadian film or television series created in different parts of Canada.
Lovers of Canadian film and TV can follow @BaruchelNDG and @made_nous on Twitter with the hashtags #MADERoadTrip and #ThisIsMADE to check out the title recommendation of the day and share their own favourites from each location.
Québec superstar Marc-André Grondin will embark on a similar virtual road trip guiding NOUS fans through Canadian content using #célébronsNOUS and @célébronsNOUS.
MADE is an initiative that brings together over 30 showbiz industry players. It launched in February 2019 with a 60 second TV spot during the live Oscar pre-show. The spot can be viewed here. MADE has worked with ambassadors Stephan James, Shamier Anderson, Amanda Brugel, Karine Vanasse and David Usher.
— MADE | NOUS
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.