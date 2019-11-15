International comedy sensation Danny Bhoy returns to Montreal Nov. 19

Fresh from his sold out tour in Australia and New Zealand, Scottish comic superstar Danny Bhoy is bringing his new show Age of Fools to Théâtre Maisonneuve at Place des Arts in Montreal on Tuesday, November 19 at 7:30 pm. It’s your chance to see this internationally-renowned and critically-acclaimed comic with his unique brand of observational storytelling as he explores life in a new era.
In a relatively short period of time, Danny has established himself as one of the biggest-selling comedians in Canada, Australia and New Zealand as well as his home country of Scotland. In November 2014, he did his first tour of the US with his critically acclaimed show Dear Epson, and in 2016, continued building on his success with his tour Please Untick This Box with sold out shows in Australia and New Zealand and his sold out Canadian tour Commonwealth Comedian.
The Gemini nominated performer has made annual appearances at all the major festivals around the world including regular appearances at the Montreal Just For Laughs Festival. In addition to his live performances, Danny’s first two DVDs Live at The Opera House and Live at the Athenaeum were released only in Australia and New Zealand, where they enjoyed huge success. In early 2012, he recorded his first worldwide DVD in his home town of Edinburgh, Live At The Festival Theatre. He has also been featured on The Late Show with David Letterman and has recorded a one-hour Comedy Central special entitled Subject To Change.
Place des Arts, Théâtre Maisonneuve, Tuesday, November 19 at 7:30 pm.
—Place des Arts — www.placedesarts.com
—AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.