W. Joseph Matheson and Louise Pitre became husband and wife 22 years ago. As stage performers they occasionally get to work together. Such is the case at The Segal Centre through March 22 as they headline The Times They Are a Changin’ at the Sylvan Adams Theatre, a concert celebration of Jewish musical artists of the ‘60s.
“It is a gift when we get to perform together,” Matheson says. “For us that is very rare. We are a couple who like to be together 24/7, but we won’t go back to our place afterwards and review how the show went.”
The couple were previously seen at the Segal Centre in 2018’s hit The Angel and the Sparrow.
As for The Times They Are a Changin’ , it was created in 2017 for the Harold Green Jewish Theatre Company by Pitre, Matheson, and the Theatre Company’s Co-Artistic Directors, Avery Saltzman and David Eisner. Some of the Jewish voices of the ‘60s audiences will hear among the 24 songs are those of Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen, Carole King, Arlo Guthrie, Simon and Garfunkel, Laura Nyro and many more.
“We use video and projection for each song and I think it has the desired effect,” said Pitre, who received a Tony nomination for her Broadway debut in the smash hit Mamma Mia! and is known for her signature performances in a number of productions including Fantine in Les Misérables (Toronto, Montreal, and Paris)
Matheson has performed across Canada, the US, the UK, and Europe. His many acting credits include the Grand Theatre’s production of Cabaret, the Canadian Premiere of The Jazz Singer at the Harold Green Jewish Theatre Company, and Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story for The Globe Theatre in Regina. The couple met in a workshop setting for a musical called Capone, which never saw the light of any stage.
While they have often been separated due to different schedules, Pitre said that one of them will often choose to sit out some performances to support the other.
“When I did Mamma Mia! in New York, Joseph came with me and cooked and cleaned,” she relates. “I could never have performed eight times a week and be totally on my own. That was a real ride; something very much on my bucket list.”
For this show, the couple take turns singing while the other is sometimes in the background. There are a few medleys. They have the support of a local band, in this case Nick Burgess, Simon Legault and Jason Field.
As for the demographic, Matheson said he was amazed how varied the audience was in Toronto. “Teenagers seem to be in love with Bob Dylan and Leonard Cohen,” he said.
The Segal Centre is located at 5170 chemin de la Côte-Sainte-Catherine, Montreal. For tickets call 514-739-7944 or visit www.segalcentre.org
