Groupe Juste pour rire welcomes a new management team

Groupe Juste pour rire recently introduced its new management team, which will join Charles Décarie, Chief Executive Officer, Bruce Hills, President of Just for Laughs, Patrick Rozon, Vice-President for French-Language Content, and Navaid Mansuri, Chief Financial Officer.
On the eve of the 37th Just For Laughs and Juste pour rire Festivals, here are the new team members joining this Quebec cultural landmark: Anne Belliveau, Chief Marketing Officer, Rajaa Faour, Senior Human Resources Director, and Charles-Olivier Bernard, Vice-President and General Counsel. The management team’s first order of business will be to welcome the 2 million festivalgoers who will gather at the Festival from July 10 to 28, 2019, to offer everyone a funny, immersive and memorable experience. The world's largest comedy festival will present 171 shows this summer in 46 venues, as well as 210 free outdoor shows at the Festival's three outdoor stages, for a total of 1129 performances and more than 1300 performers!
“After several months of work, I was able to see the immensity of everyone's expertise and passion. Not only is the heart of Groupe Juste pour rire still beating—it's beating strong! These are high-level managers who complement the solid team of experts already in place at Groupe Juste pour rire; one of the world's largest cultural companies known for its innovation, enthusiasm, original concepts and international market domination,” stated Charles Décarie, Chief Executive Officer, Groupe Juste pour rire.
This wave of appointments is the concentrated next step taken by Groupe Juste pour rire to ensure strong leadership behind all the company's brands, projects and festivals. Here is a glimpse of the Group's new management team:
Charles Décarie
As CEO of Groupe Juste pour rire, Charles Décarie is responsible for managing all of the Group's activities, including festivals, shows and television production in Canada and abroad. He oversees the priorities and planning of the company’s future development, in addition to interfacing with public and private stakeholders of the company. Charles Décarie has been working in the entertainment industry for over 20 years. Until recently, he was Chief Operating Officer at Triotech Inc., a Canadian company specializing in the design of immersive and interactive attractions that operates in the Americas, Europe and Asia. From 1999 to 2016, he made a significant contribution to the growth of Cirque du Soleil, where he held various senior management positions, the last of which was Chief Operating Officer.
“Just For Laughs is a unique global business with an incredible history of curating the world’s best comedic entertainment. I feel very fortunate to work with the brightest minds in the business, all of whom have a wealth of knowledge and a passion for comedy. Each year we discover new talent and program them alongside the most revered voices in comedy. Just For Laughs provides unrivalled festival experiences, national tours, and original television and digital content. As we now embark on this new chapter of the company, I look forward to working with new executive team to serve comedy fans and comedians around the world,” stated Bruce Hills, President, Just For Laughs.
Bruce Hills
Just For Laughs President Bruce Hills has been the driving force behind the English-language side of the most prestigious comedy brand for over 30 years. Bruce oversees every aspect of Just For Laughs in all English-speaking markets around the world. As President, his mission is to grow the business and increase both its profitability and value by developing TV and digital broadcast deals and maximizing ticket sales, government grants and corporate sponsors as well as integral partnerships. His main focus is on building unique festivals and events around the world and growing their broadcast co-producing partnerships. Since starting at the company, Bruce has held many positions, including Director of Programming and Vice-President of International Television, which saw him work with some of the biggest names in comedy, including Dave Chappelle, Jim Carrey, Kevin Hart, Amy Schumer, Jimmy Fallon, Wanda Sykes, Seth Rogen, and Jon Stewart.
Patrick Rozon
In his role as Vice-President for French-Language Content and General Director of Zoofest, Patrick Rozon is responsible for the development and expansion of all the Group's French-language activities for television, the web, shows, tours and festivals, in addition to Zoofest, the zany, innovative comedy festival that he has been leading for the past five years. He also develops French-language content for distribution on various platforms around the world. In addition, he ensures that Juste pour rire and Zoofest continue to offer cutting-edge, diversified and high-quality content, strengthening the company's position as a leader in the comedy industry.
Navaid Mansuri
Known as a trusted and influential financial manager, Navaid Mansuri strategically oversees all financial and tax aspects, the treasury, and mergers and acquisitions for the brand, as well as international content distribution. With more than 20 years of experience in the telecommunications and media industries, Navaid held several senior positions at Rogers Communications before joining Juste pour rire, including first as Vice-President of Finance, Partnerships and Sports Programming.
Anne Belliveau
Previously Vice-President of Business Brand and Marketing Communications at TELUS, Anne Belliveau plays a crucial role in the development of a global marketing vision and strategies as Chief Marketing Officer of Groupe Juste pour rire. As such, she is responsible for positioning, strengthening and developing all aspects of the Juste pour rire brand and sub-brands, both in Canada and internationally. While developing a marketing culture, she focuses on the management of corporate communications, market research, product commercialization, the development of revenue-driven omni-channel strategies and tactics, and global sales measurement, thus continuing Juste pour rire’s evolution into a successful global corporate entity.
Rajaa Faour
As the Senior Human Resources Director of Groupe Juste pour rire, Rajaa Faour plays a critical role in defining the human resources strategy as well as implementing and communicating the human resources related policies. She assists the management team in the development and implementation of the strategic plan, in addition to providing support and coaching to leaders and their teams in several areas, including change management. Prior to joining Groupe Juste pour rire, she was Director of Human Resources at Progesys Inc., an engineering consulting firm, where she implemented and managed human resources nationally and internationally.
Charles-Olivier Bernard
Charles-Olivier Bernard is an integral part of the management team as Vice-President and General Counsel of Groupe Juste pour rire and reports to the Chief Executive Officer. He has nearly 20 years of experience, notably as a senior manager responsible for managing various corporate functions on the local, national and international level. Charles-Olivier plays a leading role in the legal, commercial and risk management spheres of the company and is responsible for establishing the culture and policies associated with these sectors within the Group. He supports the management team in the implementation of the strategic plan and the monitoring of operations, in addition to providing legal and commercial support and guidance to leaders and their teams.
—Groupe Juste pour rire
—www.hahaha.com
—AB
