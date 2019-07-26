Film Noir au Canal: The Killers by Robert Siodmak screening July 28

Film Noir au Canal, the cult crime film festival on the banks of the Lachine Canal, recently announced the next screening of its of its 5th edition, which takes place until August 18. This Sunday, July 28, the American film noir The Killers (1946), directed by Robert Siodmak and based on a short story by Ernest Hemingway, will be screened at St. Patrick's Square, in its English original version with French subtitles.
At 7:30 p.m., the public is invited to attend a musical performance by trombonist Alex Desjardins, followed by a presentation of the film by the graphic artist Pascal Blanchet inspired by mid-century art and design. Bring your chairs and blankets!
Starring Burt Lancaster, Ava Gardner, Edmond O'Brien and Sam Levene, the film tells the story of two killers who murder "the Swede" at a gas station. Investigator Reardon retraces the thread of events and discovers that all brings back to the mysterious Kitty Collins. The screening will begin at dusk, around 8:45 p.m.
—Film Noir au Canal
—AB
