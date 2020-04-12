evenko suspends all events across the province until August 31

In a statement released on April 10, evenko stated that is has taken note of the government’s request to suspend all events across the province of Quebec until August 31, in order to control the risk of spread of COVID-19.
“evenko understands and will comply with the government's decision to protect the health of employees and festival goers. Therefore, our events will not be held as planned until August 31. The company continues to reflect on the options available for each event that were planned until this date, including OSHEAGA, îLESONIQ and LASSO Montréal festivals.
“We are truly saddened by this situation, but everyone's health must remain our top priority. It is too early to specifically announce the status of each of our events. We want to take the time to properly think about each of them and evaluate our options. Of course, we will do everything we can in order to minimize the impacts of this decision on all parties involved, by trying to postpone events, when possible” said Jacques Aubé, President and CEO of evenko.
“evenko cannot ignore the important collaboration of its many partners, public and private, who contribute year after year to the success of our events and festivals. evenko warmly thanks its fans, festival goers, employees, partners and artists for their patience and understanding in these difficult times,” he continued.
Specific information for each event will be communicated as soon as possible. In the meantime, fans and festival goers are invited to keep their tickets pending further information.
— Evenko
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.