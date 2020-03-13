Entertainment: We chat with the assistant coach from the hit Netflix docu-series Cheer

Andy Cosferent is the Quebecois assistant coach from the gripping docu-series Cheer that follows the ups and downs of Navarro College's competitive cheer squad as they work to win a coveted national title. This show has become a pop culture phenomenon, attracting interest from even the biggest names in Hollywood. Due to its popularity, Andy and some of the cheerleading squad also recently appeared on The Ellen Show to showcase some moves and speak about their stories.
Here's what he had to say about the series' popularity as well as his Canadian roots.
Why do you think Cheer resonated with viewers so much?
I think there are two main reasons why the show blew up. First of all, I think showing that no matter how hard growing up was or what you have been through, there is always a way to come back on top, be successful and most importantly, be happy. A lot of people these days use those hardships as excuses to feel bad about themselves and are sometimes scared to believe, they too, can make it happen. I believe the series portrayed that aspect very well as we all saw the stories and the things people experienced. Second of all, in a world where there is a lot of hate and fight, I think it shows that the colour of your skin and sexuality do not matter in what you do. As long as we all come together, have the same goal and mindset, we can all bond together, be a family and have each other's back through anything and everything.
How did you adjust to being filmed and having cameras around?
Having the cameras there was weird and different at first as it was something new for everyone. It took about a week or two for all of us to get to know each other. Afterwards, it just became natural and we are so focused during our practices and such, that most of the times we would forget they were even there with us.
Where did you watch the series?
The entire team stayed up all night and watched it from wherever everyone was. I was on my way back to Dallas, so I watched the first two episodes in the car, then finished the rest of the series at home.
What has been most surprising since filming the docu-series?
The most surprising thing since the series came out would probably have to be the impact and response from everyone outside of the cheerleading industry. We get so many messages from people telling us how the show changed their lives and their views on different things.
Do you still come back and visit?
My family still lives in Montreal area and I also come here for work at times. I would say I come back about 5-6 times a year.
Season 2 of Cheer has not yet been confirmed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.