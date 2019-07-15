Entertainment: Still ethnic with a touch of raunchy goodness

The Just for Laughs comedy festival has begun its 37th edition with the always popular; The Ethnic Show. This comedy showcase is a staple of the festival, appearing almost twice a night and bringing together some of the best comics today. The festival has put together yet another strong line-up of comics for this year’s edition.
Sitting in Club Soda at the media preview night, I couldn't help but think that this year the Ethnic Show is still ethnic, but with a touch of raunchy goodness. Donnell Rawlings brings such command to the stage, you feel as though he's headlining the gig. A hard-hitting comic with years of experience, Rawlings is edgy, raw and the star of the showcase. Brazilian comedy pioneer Rafi Bastos is a smooth talking comic, with killer facial expressions. His accent will remind you of Borat; trust me, you'll laugh.
New Jersey native Anthony DeVito describes himself as "ethnically ambiguous". DeVito is a comic that knows what he's doing; standing firmly on-stage, one hand in his pocket, and giving the crowd a smile when he knows he's done well. Robby Hoffman who lived in Montreal for some time, offered the crowd her take on being a Hasidic Jew and gay, but still manages to get hit on by men. Windsor, Ontario native Dave Merheje killed his performance with what I believe to have been an entirely improvised set. Merheje kept on circling the stage and doing crowd work for nearly 10-minutes, and mentioned how the only Tim Hortons is Windsor is now closed. That's when you know a town is a sh*t-hole. The Ethnic Show is hosted by Mexican-American Cristela Alonzo. Having recently released her Netflix special, Alonzo is a lovable, lively, and funny, you can tell she's having a great time performing.
The Ethnic Show always delivers and has something for everyone. The show runs until July 25th and tickets are selling fast. Buy them now at hahaha.com.
Gianni Fiasche lives and breathes all that is entertainment. Since a very young age he has been a film and music enthusiast. Gianni watches and reviews over 200 films a year, attends hundreds of concerts, and loves listening to old and new music. When he isn’t doing these activities, you’ll find him spending quality time with family and friends. You can follow him on Instagram as @snobreviews.
