Entertainment: Schitt's Creek returns for sixth and final season

CBC announced this week that its critically acclaimed original hit comedy series Schitt's Creek returns for its sixth and final season on Tuesday, January 7th at 9pm, airing on the same day and time across Canada and the U.S.
This season, the Roses are achieving huge success in their careers and personal lives, forcing them all to contemplate their inevitable next steps, a press release said.
Co-created by Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy, the series is nominated for Best Comedy Series, Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Catherine O’Hara), Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Eugene Levy) and Outstanding Contemporary Costumes. Since its debut in 2015, Schitt's Creek has been recognized with more than 95 award nominations and 35 wins to date and appeared on more than 30 ‘Best Of’ lists in 2018.
“CBC is both grateful and proud to bring audiences across the country the final season of one of the finest comedies in the world. This stunning original series and the remarkable talent behind it have won over audiences around the globe,” said Sally Catto, General Manager of Programming at CBC, in the same media release. “Schitt’s Creek became an anchor for a new era of scripted comedy at CBC. While we are sad to bid this beloved cast of characters goodbye, we respect the team's creative decision to wrap up the series at a time that feels right for them and cannot wait to share the final brilliant season this winter.”
Schitt's Creek is a half-hour, single-camera comedy starring an ensemble cast including Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Daniel Levy, Annie Murphy, and Chris Elliott.
