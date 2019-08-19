Entertainment: Reviews of the Week by Snob Reviews

Hobbs & Shaw
While "Hobbs & Shaw" doesn’t necessarily add anything new to the “Fast & Furious” franchise, it’s still brainless fun with non-stop, over-the-top action.
In this action film, Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw come together when a cyber villain threatens the future of humanity.
The pitch perfect chemistry between Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham is what really drives this film. I did find “Hobbs & Shaw” long at times; running at two hours and fifteen minutes, the film could’ve used less montages. Regardless of its flaws, the action film is high octane entertainment that is sure to become a summer blockbuster.
⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2
Although we’re familiar with the premise presented in "Wild Rose"; this film shines through with its profound storytelling, excellent characters and powerful message.
In this drama, a troubled young woman dreams of becoming a Nashville country star.
There’s no denying the star-quality performance that actress Jessie Buckley delivers. She is a true tour-de-force and can possibly land an Oscar nod for this role. “Wild Rose” really strikes a chord when watching, it’s as if you’re witnessing something for the first time; it almost feels timeless. Julie Walters is superb in her supporting role, as is the music featured in the film. This drama builds and builds until the emotional final moments that will surely have you feeling some sort of way. I loved this movie.
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2
In this crime drama based on a true story, two men investigate the murders of rappers Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur.
Overall a great story and script, but “City Of Lies” seems to steer in the wrong direction and just as it’s about to become great, it backs away. I wanted more, but thankfully the committed lead performances from Depp and Whitaker are what stand true in this film and make it worth a watch.
⭐️⭐️⭐️
There hasn’t been a movie-going experience like "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" in many years. An epic love letter to everything Hollywood that only Tarantino could helm. A flat-out masterpiece.
In this dark comedy-drama, a faded television actor and his stunt double strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry in 1969 Los Angeles.
Writer/director Quentin Tarantino’s attention to detail has always been one of his many trademarks, but in “Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood” his focus never steers away from capturing the essence of 1969 Los Angeles. His ability to curate a soundtrack of the era is something of the Gods. This film features some of the best music ever in his films. DiCaprio and Pitt are a match made in heaven; their performances are some of the best of their careers, respectively. Margot Robbie is sensational as Sharon Tate and really captures her aura. The film altogether is Tarantino’s magnum opus and if this is his final original film, he knocked it out of the park. “Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood” is the best film I’ve seen this year and I can’t wait to see it again.
Do not miss this film.
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Gianni Fiasche lives and breathes all that is entertainment. Since a very young age he has been a film and music enthusiast. Gianni watches and reviews over 200 films a year, attends hundreds of concerts, and loves listening to old and new music. When he isn’t doing these activities, you’ll find him spending quality time with family and friends. You can follow him on Instagram as @snobreviews.
