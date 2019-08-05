This past weekend was a SMASHING SUCCESS, if I do say so myself - it was the 14th edition of Osheaga and it took place on the newly renovated "festival site" at Parc Jean-Drapeau. What an awesome gift the organizers gave us! This festival (or should I say these festivals) are EXACTLY what is needed in Montreal, considering our harsh winters!
This festival expands every year into WONDERFULNESS. For me it is the ultimate music festival destination for tourists and, of course, us Montrealers. It truly does wonders to our image. Whereever I have travelled (and you know I’ve gone to places around this wonderful world of ours), I always get comments like: “Ohhh, yes, the festival city," "LOVE LOVE OSHEAGA... been there almost every year," etc. Need I say more?!?!
The overall premise is this: three days of music and artists from all over the world. The music genres are mixed so it has something for EVERYONE. I counted six stages spread out over the site and, of course, if one wants to be in the VIP section (instead of the mosh pits), they thought of that too: all of the accommodations are provided: free water stations, tons of food trucks, picnic tables, places to hang out and chill while enjoying the sounds, spots where once can explore and play games... in other words, there is TONS TONS TONS to do while enjoying the music. And if it’s a sunny day: BONUS!
Osheaga is ABSOLUTELY a MUST-DO! If you haven’t gone yet, then GO – next year will be their 15th year... OMG OMG the anticipation!!!
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
