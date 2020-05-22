Entertainment: “Muppets Now” to Premiere July 31 on Disney+

According to a media release, Disney+ announced the new original series Muppets Now, which will premiere on July 31st on the service.
Muppets Now is The Muppets Studio’s first original series for Disney+. In the six-episode season, Scooter rushes to make his delivery deadlines and upload the brand-new Muppet series for streaming. They are due now, and he’ll need to navigate whatever obstacles, distractions, and complications the rest of the Muppet gang throws at him.
Overflowing with spontaneous lunacy, surprising guest stars and more frogs, pigs, bears (and whatevers) than legally allowed, the Muppets cut loose in Muppets Now with the kind of startling silliness and heartfelt fun that first made them famous.
