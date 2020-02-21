Entertainment: Laurence Leboeuf from CTV's Transplant talks about new medical drama premiering February 26th

CTV’s new original drama Transplant premieres on February 26th on CTV. Montreal-born actress Laurence Leboeuf, who plays Dr. Magalie “Mags” Leblanc, let Suburban readers in on the new series and why this hometown girl loves living in Montreal.
Born and raised in Montreal, Laurence has been working since the age of 11 and is a well-respected Canadian actor, following in her parent’s footsteps. With the release of Turbo Kid, Leboeuf was launched onto the international stage. The film was very well received at several festivals, including the Sundance Film Festival, South by Southwest (SXSW), and Fantasia Film Festival, amongst others. Transplant is Leboeuf’s second project with production company Datsit/Sphere Media Plus after Bell Media’s wildly successful 19-2. Laurence is passionate about her charity work and over the years has collaborated with numerous causes, including Centraide, Oxfam, and Habitat for Humanity.
Tell us about the series Transplant.
It's a series where we follow a Syrian doctor, Dr. Bashir “Bash” Hamed, who made the difficult decision to flee the country with his younger sister, and he is trying to rebuild his life in Canada and return to his career in medicine. He will have the opportunity to earn a residency in one of the best hospitals in Toronto.
And tell us about your character.
I play Dr. Magalie Leblanc, or “Mags,” an emergency resident. She knows everything, talks fast, she's by-the-book, and she's someone who cares a lot... maybe too much. She puts everything into her work, which is one of her faults: she puts too much emotion into it.
Is this your first medical-type project?
I've done a French Canadian series called Trauma, which was also in a hospital but in a different department. I've been rediscovering the whole medical world here.
A lot of Canadian actors live in Toronto - do you still live in Montreal?
Yes, I live on The Plateau. I would never leave - my whole family is here as well as my friends. It's amazing that the things I have been doing in English have all been shot here in Montreal. I'm very lucky to still live here and do this.
When you're not acting, what are you doing?
I enjoy snowboarding and travelling, reading, catching up with friends and going to restaurants.
We're all very excited for the new series...
And I'm excited for it to come out. It’s different anbd people can relate to it. It's all about second chances. We’re very proud to show the experience of the main character, and hopefully it will expand our understanding of one another in Canada.
