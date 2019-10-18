Entertainment: Hellfire Heroes Season 2 on Discovery TV

Hellfire Heroes debuts on Tuesday, October 22nd as Season 2 kicks off on Discovery.
According to a press release, the show once again follows Chief Albert Bahri and Chief Jamie Coutts from Northern Alberta, as well as two new fire departments from Port Alberni, British Columbia and Swift Current, Saskatchewan, as they protect and serve the communities in which they live.
In the coastal towns, wildlands, and prairies of the Canadian West, there lives a special breed of firefighter. These are the men and women who serve and protect the communities in which they live with bravery and devotion. The stress is high and there’s no room for error as each fire department responds to a relentless battery of emergency calls. With remote and unmarked roads, fast flowing rivers, roaming wildlife, and a steady stream of transport trucks and freight trains barrelling through their towns, these firefighting teams face life-altering challenges on a daily basis. Returning with a fresh batch of eight episodes, Season 2 of this Discovery original series sees the return of Chief Albert Bahri and Chief Jamie Coutts from Northern Alberta, as well as two new fire departments from Port Alberni, British Columbia and Swift Current, Saskatchewan.
For more info or to watch episodes, visit their official website.
