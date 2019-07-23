Entertainment: Heavy Montreal promises stellar lineup, runs July 27-28

Heavy Montreal returns to Parc Jean-Drapeau July 27-28, and the weekend lineup is a who's who of heavy metal, rock, alternative and more.
Headliners include Slayer (for their last-ever show in Quebec) as well as Sweden's Ghost, Evanescence, Godsmack, and Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators. For the complete lineup, go to their website here.
General admission is $175 or you can get a Gold Pass for $$320, which covers your weekend general admission to the festival and grants you access to the Casino de Montréal Gold HEAVY MONTRÉAL Terrace.
But here's the ultimate buy: The Weekend Warrior pass. You'll get to go to the punk festival '77 Montreal July 26 and Heavy Montreal July 27-28! The three-day COMBO festival pass allows you to attend both festivals and mosh ALL WEEKEND long.
See you in the pit!
