Entertainment: Goal Initiatives Foundation presents two-day wellness festival and soccer tournament

It’s summer in Montreal, which means time for fun fundraising activities in the sun! According to a press release, the Goal Initiatives Foundation is hosting a two-day wellness fest and soccer tourney at Molson Percival Stadium on Saturday, July 6th. Both events are fundraisers for underfunded and underprivileged youth sports and wellness programs. There’s something for everyone: delicious food, healthy drinks and cocktails, discussion panels, the Women’s World Cup Final on big screen, music by The Undergrand$and much more!
Saturday will be an alcohol-free day. And all events are free!
Star athletes will be on-site, like goalkeeper Evan Bush, other Montreal pro soccer players, John Bowman of the Alouettes and more, to cheer on the competing teams.
Food and drinks on-site include Bowhead Pub (100% plant-based sausages), Velish - Smoothies, Energy Balls, Marinelli Brothers, Café Olimpico, Tabl’eau water station, and nutritional shakes by LYNQ. Cocktails and beer will be offered on Sunday, July 7th provided by Labatt, Carlsberg, El Jimador, Jack Daniels, Grolsch, Glutenberg, and Molson.
Things to do and see: KYT Soccer’s mini soccer clinic, I-Saute Trampoline, complimentary haircuts by Maison Privée, Passion Soccer Boutique, on site activations by evenko, On-Site Under Pressure Art & Graffiti, FIFA 19, Kiehl’s beauty consultations, Tx Therapies and more!
To learn more, check out this incredible video.
