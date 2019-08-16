Entertainment: FX and FXX announce Fall 2019 premiere dates

According to a press release, FX and FXX have announced their Fall 2019 premiere dates.
FX ushered in another binge-worthy fall lineup as the next chapter of Kurt Sutter’s motorcycle drama, Mayans M.C., rides into Season 2 for a brother vs. brother battle royale. Then, take a trip to Camp Redwood (but good luck leaving alive) in American Horror Story’s ninth installment, 1984. Plus, everyone’s favourite criminal for hire is back when Mr Inbetween returns for Season 2; and Season 14 of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is one for the record books this sunny September as it officially ties Ozzie & Harriet as the longest running live-action comedy in TV history. Delivering more action, more thrills, more laughs, and more chills, the 2019 FX/FXX fall season begins Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Full episodes and exciting extras are available on FXNOW online, on Rogers on Demand, and on the authenticated app for iOS, Android, and fourth-generation Apple TV.
