The 36th edition of the International Balloon Festival is back and bigger than ever. In addition to the dazzling display of hot air balloons that will launch daily, there are games, food trucks, live entertainment, and so much more. The event runs from August 10-18 in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.
Check out big-name performers like Sean Kingston and Akon. Try out new activities such as Tyro à Piko and unlock the Tarzan in you with their 400-foot-long zipline, or the the Balloon Interpretation Center where visitors can learn the history and physical attributes that makes hot air balloons rise into the air. There's also an interactive exhibition, DIY corner, as well as virtual reality and responsive hot air balloon pod.
More than 100 balloons will also be launched over the course of the festival. For a full schedule, click here, and for more info on the International Balloon Festival, visit their website.

