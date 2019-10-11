Entertainment: Disney and Pixar’s “Onward” comes out March 5, 2020

Disney and Pixar’s Onward, which hits theatres March 5, 2020, unveiled a new trailer, poster and images in a recent press release. Set in a suburban fantasy world, Onward introduces two teenage elf brothers, Ian and Barley Lightfoot (voices of Tom Holland and Chris Pratt), who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there.
Also featuring the voice of Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Ian and Barley’s mom, Laurel Lightfoot, and Octavia Spencer as the voice of the Manticore, Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new original feature film is directed by Dan Scanlon and produced by Kori Rae—the team behind Monsters University.
In Onward, brothers Ian and Barley seek an ancient map from the Manticore— once a fearless warrior whose tavern served as a waystation for travelers embarking on epic quests. Part lion, part bat and part scorpion, the Manticore has adapted to changing times — but her adventurous spirit still lurks within.
Onward opens in theatres on March 5, 2020.
