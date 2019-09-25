Entertainment: Darren Henwood slated to perform at Ethnically Correct Gala at Festival Laval Laughs

Hailing from Scotland, comedian Darren Henwood moved to Canada for love but ended up staying for comedy. Henwood is a favourite on the Montreal comedy scene, and next month he'll be performing at Festival Laval Laughs at the Ethnically Correct gala.
Check out my interview with Darren Henwood about his comedy beginnings and more.
Are you excited to be a part of the Laval Laughs Festival?
Yes, I'm very excited. I've been doing a lot more shows with Franco (Taddeo) this year, and I'm glad he picked me to be on these shows and I've heard great things about the venue as well. I'm definitely looking forward to it.
How did comedy start for you?
Comedy started for me in Scotland when I was around 19 years old. Now, when you're 19, there's not much for you to talk about on stage, so I decided I had to go and live my life. I met and fell in love with a Canadian girl in England and followed her to Canada, got married and then got divorced. I didn't really know anyone in Montreal, but I decided to stay and check out some comedy clubs. I started to get the feel of things, started to write again and had things to talk about, and comedy became a passion.
Do you have a creative process?
(Laughs) I am one of the least prolific writers in comedy. I don't really know how to write jokes - I just wait for dumb stuff to happen and then I'll tell that on stage. I really enjoy doing crowd work - I love the danger aspect of it because it's not always guaranteed to go well. In Scotland, the way that we communicate is we take turns of making fun of each other until the next person steps up. That's just the way that we talk but it's all in fun.
Was there a moment in your life when you realized you were funny?
In my high school English class we'd have to present book reports in front of the class and I'd always try and throw comedy in there and sometimes I'd get kicked out of class. Being funny helped with not getting picked on because I was a bit of a bookworm and the tougher kids would often make fun of me.
If you could take three things to a desert island what would they be?
A boat, a captain and fuel for the boat.
What is your worst nightmare?
That global warming actually happens and all the rich people who caused it get away.
What is your favourite movie?
Shaun of the Dead or The Professional.
Who is your favourite musical artist?
Jack White.
Who are your favourite comics?
Eddie Izzard, Billy Connolly and Deanne Smith.
What song would you have played at your funeral?
"All I Want For Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey. I want people to be confused but also have them singing halfway through the song.
Be sure to catch the hilarious Darren Henwood at the Ethnically Correct gala during the Laval Laughs Festival on October 3rd and 6th. A few tickets are still available at www.festivallavallaughs.ca.
Gianni Fiasche lives and breathes all that is entertainment. Since a very young age he has been a film and music enthusiast. Gianni watches and reviews over 200 films a year, attends hundreds of concerts, and loves listening to old and new music. When he isn’t doing these activities, you’ll find him spending quality time with family and friends. You can follow him on Instagram as @snobreviews.
