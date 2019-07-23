Entertainment: Covering all bases - A Snob Talk with the girls behind Girls Gotta Eat

If you're searching for the perfect girl’s night event, look no further. Ashley Hesseltine and Rayna Greenberg of Girls Gotta Eat are heading to the Just for Laughs comedy festival this Wednesday. Named one of the top podcasts in the world, Girls Gotta Eat covers everything from dating, to sex and breakups. Ladies, thinking of bringing your man to the show; do it. They might learn something. I spoke with Ashley and Rayna and here's our talk.
How did your podcast begin?
We started the podcast in February 2018; I had wanted to do a podcast on relationships. I am a stand-up comic, but I wanted to do something to empower women and that was also funny. I met Rayna while crashing a wedding and we immediately hit it off and I knew she was the perfect person to do this with. We knew each other for only a month or two and then we discussed a few things and got it off the ground.
Is it safe to say you girls really clicked from the get-go?
Oh yeah. That night we crashed the wedding we got kicked out by the bride, ha ha. We ended up staying up all night and talking about relationships and stuff. We didn't think we'd come this far and be in business together.
Would you say this podcast is very personal?
Absolutely. I think one of the things our listeners love so much about the show is that we are so open about our lives and experiences. Not only are we open, but our guests are open as well.
Rayna, do you have a background in comedy like Ashley?
Nope, I had never set foot on a stage in my life. It's great to have someone beside me that I can depend on. After 40 or so live shows, I hope I'm better, ha ha.
How did stand-up comedy start for you, Ashley?
I think at a young age I realized I wasn't pretty and needed to be funny. In my 20's I lived in Atlanta and I wanted to be in entertainment and wanted to do comedy, and in 2013 I got on-stage. I'm not out there hustling every night like other comedians but I do it more sporadically and I know I never want to stop.
What are your thoughts on social media and comedy?
Comedy is changing so much and the term ''comedian'' gets thrown around a lot. Now you have Vine or YouTube comedians and that gets real comics who go on-stage pissed off because they feel it takes away their integrity. My take on it is if you're funny and you're making people laugh, put your content out there. Social media has been very good to us, I mean we've got a ton of followers and that brings people to our live shows.
Do you have a process for your material before recording the podcast?
We like to have a plan but we sometimes deviate from the plan. When we have special guests, we have to research and write outlines with facts, and then once its concrete we make it fun. We don't like having tons of gibberish and we spend a lot time editing so that gibberish doesn't happen as much.
Who is your dream guest to have on the podcast?
I think our go-to for both of us would be the Obama's. We'd love to get them on the show to talk about their relationship. We'd also love to have Melania Trump; if she needs a way out of that relationship we can help her out. Melania can do a live break-up on the air.
What is your favourite movie?
Mean Girls.
My desert island movie would be The Devil Wears Prada. These choices make us sound really smart, ha ha.
Who is your favourite artist or band?
BEYONCÉ! Look, everyone can say that they are fans of hers, but I am a hardcore fan since the Destiny's Child days. I even dressed up as Beyoncé in 2008... without the black face, so let's keep that clear.
Describe your perfect date.
My perfect date would be that we laugh the whole time. I don't care what we're doing: we could be going to Target, walk in, pop open a bag of Doritos and shop for things we don't need.
I also don't think it matters what we do as long as we're laughing. There's this jazz bar that I love in NYC, like this sh*tty, old dive bar with Christmas lights year round. Take me there and make me laugh all night, and that's the quickest way to get me into bed.
Are there a lot of men that listen to the podcast?
I'd say there's about 10-15% of men that listen to our show. More of them come out to the live shows with their girl, and trust me they learn some stuff.
What can Montreal expect at the show?
The live shows are nothing like the podcast. It's 100% a comedy show; we do stand-up and talk about our lives, there's a lot of audience participation. It is the ultimate girl’s night.
Be sure to see Girls Gotta Eat live this Wednesday, July 24th at the Cinquieme Salle of Place des Arts. A few tickets are still up for grabs at hahaha.com.
Gianni Fiasche lives and breathes all that is entertainment. Since a very young age he has been a film and music enthusiast. Gianni watches and reviews over 200 films a year, attends hundreds of concerts, and loves listening to old and new music. When he isn’t doing these activities, you’ll find him spending quality time with family and friends. You can follow him on Instagram as @snobreviews.
